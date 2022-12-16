U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market: Growth opportunities led by Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd, Alphatronics NV, and ARCUS USA Inc- Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The light-emitting diode (led) traffic signs and signals market size is forecast to increase by USD 521.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increased investments toward road infrastructure development, increasing road traffic accidents, and growing adoption of LED traffic lights.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light-Emitting Diode Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components and equipment market covers companies engaged in manufacturing electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd., Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., Econolite Control Products Inc., Envoys Electronics Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., Horizon Signal Technologies Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., North America Traffic, Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH, Sinowatcher Technology Co. Ltd., Traffic Safety Corp., Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd., Trastar Inc., Ver Mac, WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH Co. KG, and SWARCO AG

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by product (LED traffic signals and LED traffic signs), end-user (urban traffic, railway, airport, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (LED traffic signals and LED traffic signs)

  • LED traffic signals: The market share growth by the LED traffic signals segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market for LED traffic signals has grown as LED traffic signals have gradually replaced incandescent traffic lights all across the world, particularly in large developed countries. Several state and municipal jurisdictions in the United States are promoting LED traffic signals, which is effectively contributing to the segment's growth. Factors such as an increase in the frequency of traffic accidents and injuries, as well as increased investments in road infrastructure across various countries, are driving the expansion of the LED traffic signal segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Related Reports:

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market by End-user, Application, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The outdoor landscape lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 704.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (ATG and underwater), source (led and traditional), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cables and Accessories Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cables and accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 43.66 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (infrastructure, industrial, and renewable), type (low, medium, and high), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) and geography US, China, India, Japan, and Germany.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market vendors

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Traffic Signs And Signals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 521.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd., Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., Econolite Control Products Inc., Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., Horizon Signal Technologies Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., North America Traffic, Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH, Sinowatcher Technology Co. Ltd., Traffic Safety Corp., Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd., Trastar Inc., Ver Mac, WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH Co. KG, and SWARCO AG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 LED traffic signals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 LED traffic signs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Urban traffic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Railway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Airport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd.

  • 12.4 Alphatronics NV

  • 12.5 ARCUS USA Inc.

  • 12.6 D G Controls Ltd.

  • 12.7 Econolite Control Products Inc.

  • 12.8 Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 European Safety Systems Ltd.

  • 12.10 Federal Signal Corp.

  • 12.11 General Electric Co.

  • 12.12 Horizon Signal Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 LITE ON Technology Corp.

  • 12.14 Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH

  • 12.15 SWARCO AG

  • 12.16 Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Ver Mac

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Light-Emitting Diode Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-emitting-diode-traffic-signs-and-signals-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-aldridge-electrical-industries-pty-ltd-alphatronics-nv-and-arcus-usa-inc--technavio-301704268.html

SOURCE Technavio

