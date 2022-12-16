Light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market: Growth opportunities led by Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd, Alphatronics NV, and ARCUS USA Inc- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The light-emitting diode (led) traffic signs and signals market size is forecast to increase by USD 521.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increased investments toward road infrastructure development, increasing road traffic accidents, and growing adoption of LED traffic lights.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light-Emitting Diode Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components and equipment market covers companies engaged in manufacturing electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd., Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., Econolite Control Products Inc., Envoys Electronics Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., Horizon Signal Technologies Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., North America Traffic, Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH, Sinowatcher Technology Co. Ltd., Traffic Safety Corp., Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd., Trastar Inc., Ver Mac, WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH Co. KG, and SWARCO AG

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (LED traffic signals and LED traffic signs), end-user (urban traffic, railway, airport, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (LED traffic signals and LED traffic signs)

LED traffic signals: The market share growth by the LED traffic signals segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market for LED traffic signals has grown as LED traffic signals have gradually replaced incandescent traffic lights all across the world, particularly in large developed countries. Several state and municipal jurisdictions in the United States are promoting LED traffic signals, which is effectively contributing to the segment's growth. Factors such as an increase in the frequency of traffic accidents and injuries, as well as increased investments in road infrastructure across various countries, are driving the expansion of the LED traffic signal segment.

What are the key data covered in this light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market vendors

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Traffic Signs And Signals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 521.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd., Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., Econolite Control Products Inc., Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., Horizon Signal Technologies Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., North America Traffic, Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH, Sinowatcher Technology Co. Ltd., Traffic Safety Corp., Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd., Trastar Inc., Ver Mac, WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH Co. KG, and SWARCO AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 LED traffic signals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 LED traffic signs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Urban traffic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Railway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Airport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aldridge Electrical Industries Pty Ltd.

12.4 Alphatronics NV

12.5 ARCUS USA Inc.

12.6 D G Controls Ltd.

12.7 Econolite Control Products Inc.

12.8 Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd.

12.9 European Safety Systems Ltd.

12.10 Federal Signal Corp.

12.11 General Electric Co.

12.12 Horizon Signal Technologies Inc.

12.13 LITE ON Technology Corp.

12.14 Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH

12.15 SWARCO AG

12.16 Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Ver Mac

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

