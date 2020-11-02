U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,308.54
    +38.58 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    26,817.54
    +315.94 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,015.92
    +104.32 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,538.48
    -23.10 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    35.43
    -0.36 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.90
    +11.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.36 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8380
    -0.0220 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2911
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7390
    +0.1040 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    13,413.61
    -294.09 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    262.15
    -5.95 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,648.76
    +71.49 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,295.48
    +318.35 (+1.39%)
     

Light at end of coronavirus tunnel some way off - Merkel

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany is still some way off an end to the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that Germans will have to limit their contact with each other during the winter months.

"Throughout the winter months, we will have to limit private contacts," she told a news conference. "The light at the end of the tunnel is still quite a long way off." (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Adair)

Latest Stories

  • The truth about Trump's tax cuts by the numbers, not by Biden: Andy Puzder

    Joe Biden likes to talk about 'tax cuts for the wealthy' -- here's the real story.

  • A Giant Fund Sold Apple and Intel Stock. It Bought NIO and Zoom Video Stock.

    The largest fund in New Jersey’s embattled state pension sold Apple and Intel stock in the third quarter, and bought up shares of electric-vehicle maker NIO and videoconferencing firm Zoom.

  • Trump or Biden? 5 Stocks to Buy No Matter Who Wins the Election.

    “It’s hard to argue that the country doesn’t have infrastructure problems,” says Scott Davis, CEO of Melius Research. Well, there’s a giant need for greater and more accurate coronavirus testing and tracing capabilities—and that will help the companies that supply them. (ABT)’ (ticker: ABT) six coronavirus tests drove a 39% gain in third-quarter diagnostic sales.

  • Nio stock rockets toward a record after October deliveries double

    Shares of Nio Inc. soared toward a record Monday, after the China-based electrical vehicle maker reported October deliveries that doubled to a monthly record of more than 5,000 vehicles.

  • The next bear market will be the worst in at least 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund

    Jim Rogers once again hammered home the idea that the flood of money flowing from central banks are artificially keeping markets around the world afloat. He's been calling for a nasty selloff for a while now.

  • Here’s What a Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be Worth to Pfizer Stock

    The results of (PFE)’s pivotal trial of its Covid-19 vaccine are unlikely to appear before Tuesday’s election, as once hoped. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen sees three possibilities for the stock (ticker: PFE), which was up about 1% in Monday’s premarket trading, to $35.83. In her scenarios, the vaccine news could move the shares within a $9 range.

  • Nio Doubles October Deliveries; Xpeng, Li Auto Continue Strong Run

    Nio doubled October deliveries vs. a year earlier and Xpeng 229%. Li Auto deliveries rose again. Shares of all three Chinese EV makers jumped.

  • You can still claim Social Security spousal benefits — even if your spouse is gone

    If you’re married, you’ll often do better with a joint claiming strategy for Social Security benefits. As I wrote last time, that usually works best if the two spouses are close in age and if one spouse earned considerably more than the other did during their work lives. Divorced and widowed spouses can collect spousal or survivors’ benefits—benefits based on a spouse’s lifetime earnings—with some restrictions.

  • 10 rules that made Warren Buffett a billionaire

    These tenets helped Buffett achieve success — and can help you get there, too.

  • Mall operator CBL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

    Mall operators in the U.S. have been strapped for cash amid the pandemic as people have stayed indoors and resorted to online shopping. Retailers, including J.C. Penney Co Inc, one of CBL's biggest renter, already grappling with customers' abandonment of traditional stores for online shopping have also resorted to bankruptcy filings. CBL's filing follows that of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earlier on Sunday, which filed a chapter 11 petition to execute a prepackaged financial restructuring plan.

  • Gold Price Predictions If Biden Or Trump Wins Presidency

    The 2020 U.S. election is taking place on Nov. 3 with President Donald Trump and former VIce President Joe Biden battling for the lead position.Gold Price Analysis: The U.S. presidential election will play a huge role in shaping the global economy and gold prices are expected to react in the run up to the election day. So how important is it for the safe haven asset gold if Biden or Trump makes it to the White House?"There is no doubt that we are likely to see increased volatility in stock markets in the run up to the election day and investors seeking traditional safe havens such as gold, particularly if the race between the two candidates gets very close and there is a growing risk of a contested outcome," writes Saida Litosh, manager of precious metals analysis at Refinitiv.Biden or Trump Impact: If the past is any indication, a second Trump administration would mean a "turbulent and polarizing first term" which in turn would add further volatility and uncertainty, although the potential for radical policies could be lower in the second term should Congress remain divided, Refinitiv highlights.However, a Biden win would represent a return to a more conventional administration resulting in less volatility associated with political risks and international tensions."Historically gold price movements in the aftermath of previous U.S. presidential elections suggests little evidence of a clear relationship between the gold price and the election outcome based on party affiliation," says Litosh.Fosterville South Exploration CEO Bryan Slusarchuk says, for thousands of years, gold has acted as a hedge against uncertainty, a currency and a store of wealth. Both Trump and Biden have promised huge amounts of stimulus and huge amounts of easing."Both [Trump and Biden] have been vocally supportive of various policies that amount to quantitative easing and therefore gold ought to react well no matter who is elected," says Slusarchuk.Stepping beyond financial conditions, which will serve to propel gold higher, we need to consider gold's function as a hedge against uncertainty, says Slusarchuk.Gold Has Explosive Upside: Slusarchuk says this election is going to be perhaps the most divisive election in the history of the United States."It may be contested, the outcome may not be certain and its legitimacy will no doubt be challenged in some circles no matter which side is victorious," says Slusarchuk.He believes a bitter, contested election would also potentially have many negative consequences and would represent the very definition of uncertainty which is something gold hedges against."I believe gold has explosive upside in the coming months and this is predicated on economic and financial conditions, but the uncertainty of the election outcome will only serve to accelerate its upward trajectory," adds Slusarchuk.Price Action: The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) was up 0.37% at $179 at the time of publication Monday, while the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) was up 0.89% at $38.55.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Check Out The Benson On Madison Ave. With Condos On Sale From .5M (PHOTOS) * Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Lower Today(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wells Fargo: 3 Stocks to Snap up Now

    Wall Street hit some rough waters last week. With the Presidential elections only two days away, spiking COVID-19 numbers and hopes for a pre-election stimulus package dwindling, stocks posted their worst week since the height of the pandemic in March. All three of the major U.S. stock indexes also reported a second consecutive monthly decline. According to the pros on Wall Street, uncertainty is ruling the markets. That said, some strategists point to this month’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will take place on November 4-5, as potentially helping to reassure investors. Should more liquidity be provided, stocks could gain in the mid to long-term, even if there’s no additional stimulus. What’s more, the pros argue the recent sell-off could present an opportunity to snap up compelling names at a more attractive entry point. Bearing this in mind, we turned to the expert stock pickers from Wells Fargo for some inspiration. The investment firm lands a top 10 spot on TipRanks’ list of Top Performing Research Firms. Taking a look at three Wells Fargo-backed tickers, we used TipRanks’ database to find out why the firm’s analysts see each as such an exciting opportunity. RealReal (REAL) First up we have RealReal, which is a leader in the online authenticated luxury consignment space. On the heels of a major new partnership, Wells Fargo has high hopes for this retailer. On October 5, REAL announced a new partnership with Gucci, which is one of the most popular brands on REAL’s platform. As per the terms of the deal, the two companies will develop an online platform for the sale of pre-owned Gucci products, with the site also promoting a more circular economy for luxury. This platform will operate as a website within a website on REAL’s platform, and will carry products supplied primarily by third party consignors, as well as some supplied directly by Gucci. For every item sold, the company will plant a tree through nonprofit organization One Tree Planted. Representing Wells Fargo, analyst Ike Boruchow sees several positives coming from this collaboration, with it representing “a clear win for the bulls in the near-term.” He explained, “The fact that REAL is partnering with one of the highest-profile luxury brands in the world should give them significantly more credibility with consumers (and the luxury industry overall). Interestingly, in an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Gucci brand CEO Marco Bizzarri stated that the growing popularity of the resale market is very interesting to us.” Additionally, the agreement reflects another vehicle for acquiring supply, which is essential as “unlocking supply is one of the biggest growth drivers for REAL,” in Boruchow’s opinion. He further points out that even though Gucci is only supplying a limited number of pieces, it will be “incremental to REAL’s supply.” If that wasn’t enough, Boruchow argues the partnership highlights the environmental benefits of the resale market. The analyst thinks this will continue to make “make the resale market increasingly attractive to consumers who are becoming increasingly conscious of sustainability and environmental factors.” When it comes to the business fundamentals, Boruchow believes supply has been a bigger issue than demand in 2020, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, REAL has found new ways to acquire supply, which can “help unlock REAL’s long-term growth potential,” according to the analyst. Summing it all up, Boruchow commented, “As a result, we believe gross merchandise value will continue to accelerate in the coming quarters, and that the long-tern runway growth is extremely compelling.” As a result, Boruchow stayed with the bulls. In addition to an Overweight rating, he puts a $20 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 59%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Boruchow’s track record, click here) Turning to the rest of the Street, opinions are split almost evenly. With 3 Buys and 2 Holds assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that REAL is a Moderate Buy. At $17.25, the average price target implies 37% upside potential. (See RealReal price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks) JELD-WEN (JELD) Next up we have JELD-WEN, which is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers. Calling JELD one of the firm’s “favorite Housing equities,” Wells Fargo thinks big things could be in store. Writing for the firm, analyst Truman Patterson tells clients that based on his channel checks, Windows and Interior Doors channel inventories are lean and delivery lead times have extended by 2-3 weeks. This led the analyst to conclude that “industry manufacturers across both products are running at or near full capacity.” It should be noted that over the last few years, JELD has had to deal with Windows’ production inefficiencies that “at times have been driven by an inability to adjust to rapid demand shifts.” This has shaken investor confidence, and led to a lower valuation, according to the analyst. That being said, Patterson sees better days on the horizon. “Despite the unexpected rebound in demand following COVID, leading JELD to ramp production near full capacity, we believe JELD has improved its Windows manufacturing operations as contacts suggest the company’s product quality control issues are a thing of the past. We give management the benefit of the doubt going forward as the Global Footprint rationalization and JEM initiatives are starting to gain traction, which represent a potential $200 million-plus EBITDA tailwind,” Patterson explained. On top of this, he argues improving manufacturing operations should lead to multiple expansion by itself. Adding to the good news, pricing announcements across both products are solid. Following unprecedented Interior Doors price hikes earlier this year, it appears both JELD and its peer Masonite are set on structurally improving the industry’s pricing, in Patterson’s opinion. Expounding on this, the analyst stated, “Further, it appears JELD has announced a nationwide 7%-11% Window price hike (3 points above normal), and major competitors have followed suit with hikes of similar magnitude. Given the aforementioned industry-wide shortages across both products, and the rapid rebound in New Res, we believe JELD will be able to realize at least the traditional 40%-50% of the announced pricing across its product portfolio.” So, Patterson sees JELD achieving North America 2021 pricing in the 4.5% range, and after some SG&A/investment inflation post-COVID, he expects 200-300 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion. “We do not believe the above is fully appreciated by the Street as JELD is only one of three equities in our 20 company HB/BP coverage that is flat or down year-to-date,” he noted. To top it all off, there has only been one manufacturing issue, driven by a badly-timed and unexpected product line reset from a large Home Center. “Given the robust demand environment which is likely depressing inventory levels at the Home Centers (HD/LOW’s SSS up 20%-30%), we believe the HCs will make sure not to disrupt their supply chain, and should be more receptive to price increases,” Patterson said. It should come as no surprise, then, that Patterson left an Overweight rating and $32 price target on the stock. To this end, the upside potential lands at 52%. (To watch Patterson’s track record, click here) Other analysts are more cautious about JELD. A Hold consensus rating breaks down into 3 Buys, 6 Holds and 1 Sell. With an average price target of $24.35, the upside potential comes in at 16%. (See JELD-WEN stock analysis on TipRanks) Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Associated Banc-Corp takes its place as the largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, with a total branch network of over 200 locations serving over 100 communities, primarily within its three-state footprint of Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. While the company has had to work through some challenges, Wells Fargo believes it has taken steps in the right direction. Firm analyst Jared Shaw tells clients that although the Q3 results were mixed, he has high hopes for the banking player. A higher-than-expected provision expense fueled EPS of $0.24, $0.01 ahead of the consensus estimate. As for NIM, management thinks the 2.31% figure marks a trough, and that margin is set to improve from here. Credit was more of a mixed bag, as NCOs increased from 44 basis points to 49 basis points due to oil and gas (reserved at 15.3% rate), and NPAs expanded by 24 basis points thanks to the migration of two mall-oriented REITs. However, “deferrals were a bright spot,” with total deferrals dropping 69% from peak levels to 2.1% of loans, compared to its peers which average a 72% decline and 2.8% of loans in deferral. “Thus far, consumer loans that have seen their deferrals expire have had a 97% cure rate, giving us some optimism around the remaining balances,” Shaw mentioned. What’s more, the ALLL ratio increased by 8 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 1.60% ex PPP. “We expect little incremental build from here as we see the most at-risk areas adequately reserved and are encouraged by deferral trends,” Shaw commented. Adding to the good news, ASB was the first bank in Shaw’s coverage to highlight cost savings initiatives coming out of COVID-related shutdowns. These initiatives appear to be paying off, as the expense targets announced last month were reiterated. Q4 expenses are expected to be $175 million and 2021 expenses are forecasted to be $685 million, versus 2020’s $712 million estimated core expenses. Should the $685 million figure be reached, it would mark the lowest annual expense level since 2014. “With tailwinds from expense initiatives, likely improving NIM, shares trading at just 87% of current TBV, and a 5.1% divvy,” Shaw sees big things in store for ASB. In line with his optimistic approach, Shaw sides with the bulls, reiterating an Overweight rating and $18 price target. This target conveys his confidence in ASB’s ability to climb 31% higher in the next year. (To watch Shaw’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, 1 Buy and 3 Holds have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, ASB gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $15.67 average price target, shares could surge 14% in the next year. (See Associated Banc-Corp price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: AT&T, GE, Zynga And More

    * This weekend's Barron's examines why the merger frenzy among chipmakers has not impressed investors. * Other featured articles discuss stock picks for any presidential outcome, how health insurers perform after elections, and the good, bad and odd of big tech earnings. * Also, the prospects for a game developer, an industrial, telecom giant and more. "Chip Firms Bulk Up, and Investors Balk" by Max A. Cherney suggests that, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO Lisa Su says, "The more scale you have, the more you can do for your customers," for investors, the picture is more complicated. See what the big acquisitions by chipmakers mean for their stocks.Max A. Cherney's "Zynga Finds a Global Stage for Its Mobile Games" says that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) gets overshadowed by larger videogame makers, but the company is learning how to play in a market of 2 billion people. See how the stock is a play on smartphones and games like Words With Friends.In "3 Industrial Stocks to Watch if the U.S. Recovery Mimics China," Al Root makes the case that China is rebounding from COVID-19 and so will the United States, and there are stocks that will profit from both economies growing again. What could that mean for Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH)?Some trends just are not dependent on who occupies the White House. So says "Trump or Biden? Stocks to Buy for Any Outcome" by Liz Moyer. Find out what that could mean for everything from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM).In Daren Fonda's "Managed-Care Stocks, and Anthem, Could Rise After Vote," discover why health-insurer stocks like Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) tend to slip before elections but deliver hefty gains in the following year. And see why the CEO at Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) sounds upbeat."General Electric's Stock Price Is Stuck. Here's What It Will Take to Get It Rising Again" by Al Root examines why General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) stock has remained in the same price range since the beginning of June. Barron's wonders whether there is a secondary offering in the cards.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: FAANGS, Ford, Visa And MoreSee why Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the star and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) the loser of reporting season, according to Eric J. Savitz's "The Good, Bad, and Just Plain Odd From Tech's Earnings." The article also examines hiring plans at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).In "Forget AT&T's Lofty 7.8% Yield. Its Dividend Looks Safe," Lawrence C. Strauss points out that whether AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) can extend its streak of dividend increases is subject to debate among market watchers. See why Barron's believes telecom and media company has the financial wherewithal to keep it going.Jack Hough's "Overconfident Predictions for Stocks, the Election, and a Covid-19 Vaccine" posits that the future is unknowable, but that's no reason not to forecast it out to two decimal places. Will AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) or Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) come out ahead in the race for a coronavirus vaccine?Also in this week's Barron's: * Why this is Jerome Powell's moment, no matter who becomes president * Where bond buyers can find value among slim pickings * The small advisory beating Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley * Why America's elections are more secure than you think * How China still has an open door for Wall Street * How, despite record GDP, the recovery faces growing pains * How to play the waning housing market boom * Why small caps battered by the pandemic look ready to shine * Raising oil and stock prices with mergers * How a blue wave could lift the municipal bond market * Why Europe puts economic hopes on a Biden presidency * What to buy in a Trump victory At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: FAANGS, Ford, Visa And More * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: IBM, Intel, Raytheon And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tech Workers Take to the Mountains, Bringing Silicon Valley With Them

    The diaspora of tech talent is apparent in towns around the Rockies, where wealth and business activity are rising, along with property prices and wage competition.

  • A Big Pension Bought AT&T, Ford, and PayPal Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system bought up AT&T, Ford, and PayPal stock in the third quarter, and slashed its position in Oracle stock.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    The disruption of society and business due to the Covid-19 pandemic has battered the stock market, but Amazon is uniquely positioned to perform well due to changes in consumer behavior.

  • Mukesh Ambani Loses $7 Billion as Oil Sinks Reliance Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, lost almost $7 billion from his net worth as Reliance Industries Ltd.’s shares tumbled the most in over seven months following a drop in quarterly profit.The stock of India’s most-valuable company closed 8.6% lower in Mumbai on Monday, slipping the most since March 23. It was the day’s worst performer on the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which rose 0.4%. The slide also shaved down Ambani’s wealth to about $71 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refining-to-retail conglomerate reported a 15% decline in quarterly profit to 95.7 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) late on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit fuel demand. Revenue fell 24% to 1.16 trillion rupees.Reliance’s oil refining unit has suffered a plunge in demand for transportation fuels, with Covid-19 forcing people to stay home. The conglomerate is in the midst of a transformation led by Ambani, 63, as he looks to turn the oil-and-petrochemicals giant into a technology and digital services company by bolstering its telecom and e-commerce businesses.Reduce DependenceThe slip in earnings backs Ambani’s strategy and highlights the increasing need for Reliance to reduce its dependence on the energy sector and boost businesses that seek to leverage India’s billion-plus consumers.Reliance’s gross refining margin -- or profit from refining a barrel of crude oil into fuels -- fell to $5.7 per barrel in the latest quarter compared with $9.4 a year earlier, the company said. Meanwhile, the profit at its telecom business under Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. nearly tripled over the same period.Reliance shares have rallied about 25% this year, while Sensex has slipped 3.6%, as investors cheered Ambani’s fundraising spree that saw Reliance mop over $25 billion by selling stakes in its digital and retail units. The jump also triggered one of the biggest wealth surges as Ambani amassed $19.1 billion in 2020 through Friday when he was the world’s sixth-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“The stock is correcting a part of its sharp gains registered over the last few months,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder at KRIS, an investment advisory firm in Mumbai. “Now, the market is booking its profits.”(Updates with latest net worth estimates in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wingstop announces special dividend of $5 per share along with Q3 earnings

    Wingstop Inc. reported third-quarter net income of $10.1 million, or 34 cents per share, up from $5.9 million, or 20 cents per share, last year. Revenue of $64.0 million was up from $49.9 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 34 cents and revenue of $64.1 million. Domestic same-store sales rose 25.4%. Digital sales were up 62%. And system-wide sales rose 32.8% to $509.2 million. Wingstop announced preliminary third-quarter earnings in October. Wingstop declared a special dividend of $5 per share payable on Dec. 3 to stockholders of record as of Nov. 20. The dividend is announced in conjunction with the new issuance of $480 million in securitized notes on Oct. 30, which was used to repay $317 million in principal outstanding securitized notes issued in 2018. The new notes are subject to 1% annual amortization and have an interest rate of 2.84% per year, with a repayment date of Dec. 2027. Wingstop has also entered into a $50 million variable funding note facility, replacing a previous $20 million variable funding note facility. Wingstop shares slipped 0.3% in Monday premarket trading, but have gained 35% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 1.2% for 2020 so far.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks climb as investors look to recover last week's losses

    Election Day in the U.S., a Federal Reserve meeting, the October jobs report and a slew of corporate earnings results are all on deck for this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Coronavirus, Election In Focus After Stock Market Sell-Off; What To Do Now

    Dow futures: After a major market sell-off amid coronavirus and election uncertainty, one day won't change the direction. Look for this signal.