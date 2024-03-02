Light rail service suspended south of Baltimore due to emergency BGE repairs
Light rail services has been temporarily suspended between Baltimore and BWI Marshall Airport due to emergency repairs, Maryland Department of Transportation officials have said.
The impacted area, which begins at the Camden Station and continues to the BWI Airport and Glen Burnie stations, is currently being served by shuttle bus service.
The closure is due to emergency repairs being made by Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., according to transportation officials.
