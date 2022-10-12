U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Light Therapy Market Predicted to Reach USD 802.7 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in skin disorders and increase in patients suffering from seasonal affective depression and mood conditions drive the growth of the global light therapy market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global light therapy market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The implementation of light therapy surged for treating depression and mood conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global light therapy market generated $521.1 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $802.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. This report provides an extensive analysis for market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups to help them take the next steps for gaining competitive edge and achieving the lead position.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11577

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$521.1 million

Market Size in 2031

$802.7 million

CAGR

4.4%

No. of Pages in Report

303

Segments covered

Product, Application, Light Type, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in skin disorders

Increase in patients suffering from seasonal affective depression and mood conditions

Opportunities

Rise in new product offerings by key players

Surge in concerns related to physical appearance

Restrains

Side effects associated with light therapies such as skin itching, insomnia, and headache

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Governments of many countries implemented lockdown restrictions that made people stay in their homes for long period of time. This, in turn, led to increase in cases of depression and mood conditions. The implementation of light therapy surged for treating these mental health conditions. This factor led to the growth in the market revenue.

  • As per the regulations, non-urgent surgeries were either cancelled or postponed to take care of surge in number of patients. So, treatments that involve light therapy for different skin disorders were postponed during the pandemic. So, the usage of light therapy reduced. However, the usage is estimated to increase post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global light therapy market based on product, application, light type, and region. The research discusses these segments along with sub-segments to determine the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments for startups, leading players, and investors. Market size and forecasts for each segment and its sub-segments are provided in the report to determine the strategies that can be adopted for achieving the growth.

Based on product, the floor and desk lamps segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the handheld devices for skin treatment (HDST) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report analyzes the segments including light box, light visor, and others.

Based on application, the skin conditions segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global light therapy market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including mood and sleep conditions and others.

Based on light type, the blue light segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to dominate in 2031. However, the red light segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments including white light and others.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11577

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global light therapy market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global light therapy market analyzed in the research include Beurer GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Biophostas Inc. (Celluma), Lucimed S.A., Koninklijke Philips, Nature Bright, Lumie, Photomedex Inc., Northern Light Technologies, Verilux, Inc., TheraLight Llc, and Zepter International.

The report analyzes leading players and outlines various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, collaborations, expansion, and others adopted by them to raise their market share and consolidate their positions in the market. The report offers a detailed analysis of these players in terms of business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                               
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                             
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


