Light Vehicle Batteries Market size to grow by USD 34.06 billion | Stringent Regulations on GHG Emissions from Automobiles as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.47% in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (ICEV and EV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Global Light Vehicle Batteries is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

A123 Systems LLC

Altairnano

Banner GmbH

Clarios

EcoBat Battery Technologies

Exide Industries Ltd.

FIAMM Energy Technology Spa

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Motors Co.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Johnson Matthey Plc

LG Chem Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in Light Vehicle Batteries during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 53% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the light vehicle batteries market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of the light vehicle batteries market in APAC would be aided by rising economic standards over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Light Vehicle Batteries during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The ICEV segment's market share of light vehicle batteries will expand significantly over the projection period. Because of the increased global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, the ICEV segment of the global light vehicle batteries market is expected to develop at a moderate rate during the projected period. Automakers are developing more hybridized ICEVs in response to rising fuel economy standards and the trend toward electrification. In 2021, demand for passenger automobiles surged as more people planned to buy new and used cars. As a result, the market expansion will be fueled by increased demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary forces supporting the growth of the light vehicle batteries market is the strict limitations on GHG emissions from automobiles. The electricity and transportation industries in the United States account for more than half of all carbon pollution. As a result, the EPA and the NHTSA have collaborated to design standards to reduce GHG emissions and improve the fuel economy of passenger vehicles and trucks, with the goal of ensuring improved fuel savings, a cleaner environment, and fewer oil imports.

Another factor driving the growth of the light vehicle batteries market is the increasing number of vendor collaborations. Many suppliers are forming alliances in order to deliver innovative products and boost profits. This kind of collaboration also aids them in differentiating their products and remaining competitive in the market.

Light Vehicle Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 34.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., A123 Systems LLC, Altairnano, Banner GmbH, Clarios, EcoBat Battery Technologies, Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology Spa, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., The BYD Motors Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

