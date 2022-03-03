U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Light Vehicle Batteries Market size to grow by USD 34.06 billion | Stringent Regulations on GHG Emissions from Automobiles as Key Driver | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.47% in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (ICEV and EV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global Light Vehicle Batteries is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Co.

  • A123 Systems LLC

  • Altairnano

  • Banner GmbH

  • Clarios

  • EcoBat Battery Technologies

  • Exide Industries Ltd.

  • FIAMM Energy Technology Spa

  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • General Motors Co.

  • GS Yuasa Corp.

  • Johnson Matthey Plc

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in Light Vehicle Batteries during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 53% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the light vehicle batteries market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of the light vehicle batteries market in APAC would be aided by rising economic standards over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Light Vehicle Batteries during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/light-vehicle-batteries-market-size-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The ICEV segment's market share of light vehicle batteries will expand significantly over the projection period. Because of the increased global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, the ICEV segment of the global light vehicle batteries market is expected to develop at a moderate rate during the projected period. Automakers are developing more hybridized ICEVs in response to rising fuel economy standards and the trend toward electrification. In 2021, demand for passenger automobiles surged as more people planned to buy new and used cars. As a result, the market expansion will be fueled by increased demand over the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary forces supporting the growth of the light vehicle batteries market is the strict limitations on GHG emissions from automobiles. The electricity and transportation industries in the United States account for more than half of all carbon pollution. As a result, the EPA and the NHTSA have collaborated to design standards to reduce GHG emissions and improve the fuel economy of passenger vehicles and trucks, with the goal of ensuring improved fuel savings, a cleaner environment, and fewer oil imports.

Another factor driving the growth of the light vehicle batteries market is the increasing number of vendor collaborations. Many suppliers are forming alliances in order to deliver innovative products and boost profits. This kind of collaboration also aids them in differentiating their products and remaining competitive in the market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Light Vehicle Batteries market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Concentrating Solar Collectors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Power Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Light Vehicle Batteries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 34.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.47

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., A123 Systems LLC, Altairnano, Banner GmbH, Clarios, EcoBat Battery Technologies, Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology Spa, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., The BYD Motors Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 ICEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 A123 Systems LLC

  • 10.5 Altairnano

  • 10.6 Banner GmbH

  • 10.7 Clarios

  • 10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 GS Yuasa Corp.

  • 10.10 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 The BYD Motors Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-vehicle-batteries-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-34-06-billion--stringent-regulations-on-ghg-emissions-from-automobiles-as-key-driver--technavio-301494162.html

SOURCE Technavio

