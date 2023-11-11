Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Light & Wonder Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alexis. I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the call over to Nick Zangari. You may proceed.

Nick Zangari: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Matt Wilson, our President and CEO; and Oliver Chow, our Incoming Interim CFO. During today's call, we will discuss our third quarter 2023 results and operating performance, followed by a question-and-answer session. Today’s call will contain certain forward-looking statements that may involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the call. For information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our earnings materials relating to this call posted on our website and our filings with the SEC. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures.

A description of each non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release as well as in the Investors section on our website. In 2022, we completed the sale of the Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter and the sale of the Sports Betting Business to Endeavor in the third quarter. Accordingly, we have reflected these businesses as discontinued operations in our Consolidated Statements of Operations for comparable prior periods. We are reporting our results of continuing operations in three business segments: Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming. Amounts and disclosures referring to combined include both our continuing and discontinued operations.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. A replay of this webcast and accompanying materials will be archived in the Investors section of our website. With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Wilson: Thank you, Nick. Good afternoon everyone, and good morning and evening for those on the call around the globe. Thanks for joining us on the heels of a very successful third quarter, both financially and operationally, as Light & Wonder continues to capitalize on a resilient gaming industry, once again, delivering double-digit growth across all three of our businesses. We've consolidated revenue growing 13% year-over-year to $731 million, bringing up to 10 consecutive quarters of year-over-year top line growth. I continue to be pleased with the performance that was consistently delivered since we announced the company's transformation strategies. This includes two new key milestones, which we achieved recently. First, as part of our secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange, or ASX, we have been targeting inclusion on the ASX 200 Index, and this has now come to fruition with our addition into the index on October 18th.

As feedback from the Australian investor community continue to exceed our expectations, the index inclusion enables exposure to a broader base of investors, further solidifying our position in the Australian capital market. Our efforts have not gone unnoticed, and this achievement marks an important step towards gaining additional global exposure for the company. Second, we close the SciPlay transaction on October 23rd, finalizing a critical piece of our strategic roadmap, welcoming the SciPlay team back to the family, and fostering greater collaboration amongst the team to execute on our cross-platform strategy. As highlighted previously, our data-driven social first and AB testing approach enables us to leverage our studio network brands and expertise across the entire Light & Wonder platform to enhance operating efficiency and improve our hit rate.

And we're not stopping here. We executed a number of strategic initiatives that continue to strengthen our focus on who we are as a company, a leader in games and platforms with a commitment to accelerating R&D investment to build great games and port them across our three channels. In addition to recalibrating and investing in our global game design studios, we are keeping our foot on the pedal as we acquire more industry talent. In fact, we recently announced the addition of industry recognized Studio Head, Kelsy Foster, to our team. Known for her wildly successful premium and wide area progressive game, she'll be leading a new US studio starting in 2024. The significant progress we are making strategically is fueling our operational execution and is reflected in our performance.

At this point, I'd like to share some highlights from each of our businesses. First, in Gaming, where we continue to execute on our robust product roadmap, building great games, which led to share gain and momentum and adjacent market expansion. Gaming operations continues to be driven by our North American Premium installation, which grew for the 13th consecutive quarter. Looking at our progress in optimizing the global install base, we expect some of the plan removals to wind down in certain US markets, as well as the EMEA and LATAM markets over the coming months. Revenue per day in North America remains elevated as our WAP game such as Monsters, Frankenstein, Journey To Planet Moolah and Ultimate Fire Link franchise continue to top the chart on the back of our successful COSMIC and MURAL cabinets.

In fact, the success we are seeing in our evergreen franchise extension gives us the confidence to further explore new licenses. In this respect, we are proud to be the first company in the industry to partner with Netflix on the popular Squid Game series and bring this groundbreaking show to life across multiple casino platforms. And we'll continue to invest in license titles as part of our strategy where we can point to our very successful Willy Wonka, Wizard of Oz and Monopoly game that have consistently demonstrated their longevity on casino floors. In game sales, we shipped over 8,600 units globally with strength again in North America in international sales as unit shipments grew by 5% and 41% year-over-year, respectively. We saw share gains in the North American market in the second quarter, excluding adjacencies and based on the latest Max Gaming report, we reached a record 26% share in Australia this quarter and 33% in September alone, with a benefit from the release of Dragon Train.

The game is performing strongly with its four titles, making the top four spots in the New South Wales market in September. Earlier this year, we partnered with Oregon Lottery as we target expansions in adjacencies. This marks the first release of the Kascada dual screen, multi-game domestically. And post-trial, I'm happy to share that we will be deploying 1,175 of these VLTs statewide over the next 12 months. Through another valued partnership with Betsson, we'll be also entering the Georgia coin operated amusement machine or COAM market. We'll be offering our games on the Kascada cabinet in the first quarter of next year, of which the Kascada dual screen has been the top indexing multi-screen cabinet for over 12 months straight. We are pleased with the strong performance of our games and cabinets, giving us the confidence to capitalize on opportunities in the various Canadian VLT markets.

Turning to systems. We have a strong showing at the Global Gaming Expo, or G2E, where we are bolstering and enhancing our core capabilities, such as our system agnostic global platform Engage, which enables operators to leverage data to execute a cohesive, curated customer journey at every touch point, regardless of location, vertical, or platform. Lastly, in tables, where we continue to lead the trend in proprietary table games and shuffles, as well as invest in talent and our product offering, Dr. Mark Yoseloff, former Chairman and CEO of Shuffle Master is now on Board as a consultant at Light & Wonder, and will assist in the ideation of game, design across all platforms with a particular focus on felt based games, electronic table games, and cross-platform content.

Turning to SciPlay. I'm thrilled with our performance and execution in the social casino space. The team has done an incredible job of growing the business with another record revenue of $196 million, once again, outpacing the market and taking share, which is now over 10%. We continue to leverage and deploy our SciPlay engine across our portfolio of games, which led to double-digit growth in our four largest games. Jackpot Party, Quick Hit Slots, Gold Fish Casino, and 88 Fortunes. The key to our success at SciPlay lie on the following: we adopt a player first approach with consistent delivery of new content, timely features and dynamic community engagement tailored for our players. We're also nimble and adaptive to the ever evolving landscape, managing the business with a rigorous financial focus on returns on investment.

To that extent, we were able to achieve record monetization metrics in average monthly revenue per paying user and average revenue per daily active user, yet again on a steady base of daily active users with pay conversion approaching 11%. We will continue to invest in our platform, adding automation, standardization, development, and AI integration tools and process development to drive organizational efficiencies, effectiveness and scalability on a fully integrated global scale. Additionally, our direct-to-consumer platform will be another key focus in the next phase of execution, ensuring security and ease-of-use to enable a seamless customer onboarding experience. So far, the player feedback, KPIs and operability of DTC is encouraging, and we'll continue to take a measured approach to introducing and migrating players to the platform.

This will be a multi-year build for us, but I'm excited about the potential margin list down the road from this initiative. Like many other companies, we have a global presence and for our SciPlay team, that means a presence in Israel. Let me first say our thoughts go out to those affected by the recent tragic events in the region. As always, our first priority is ensuring the safety of our colleagues and their families at this time. We have been in close contact with our team members and our operations have not been impacted today. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are committed to doing whatever is necessary to support our colleagues and their families. As mentioned previously, we've closed the SciPlay transaction, further fueling a seamless collaboration among the teams that will drive momentum to the company's already robust cross-platform strategy.

I eager to see what we can further achieve under a more effective operating model, which enables further game development synergies under one unified strategy and culture. Under iGaming, where we maintained a record $70 million in revenue for the quarter. Our core markets revenue was up double-digits with total GGR up 16% and US GGR up 22% year-over-year, boosted by the launch of Rich Little Piggies Meal Ticket, which set records in the US and UK in the first 30 days, and the launch of two new games from the coin combo family Perfect Peacock and Mighty Monkey, once again validating our cross-platform approach, bringing the best land-based titles to the iGaming channel. Internationally, we saw record GGR volumes in Europe. In Canada, GGR grew for the eighth sequential quarter or 22% above the prior year period.

Our content aggregation platform, OGS, and its ability to scale is second to none as we continue to see solid year-over-year growth from Lightning Box and Elk, with the ladder up and its founding 64% versus the prior period, driven by strong performance from year-to-date launches, including Pirots, Metropolis 4, Rabbit Royale and Tropicool 2. I'm also pleased to announce the recent launch of our live casino product in Michigan. This marks another important step in our cross-platform strategy, as we look to leverage our proven proprietary table games IP into the digital space, providing a differentiated experience to players online with games they're familiar with in bricks and mortar casinos. Overall, we are well-positioned in all parts of the iGaming value chain, underpinned by strong product portfolios and content roadmap with experienced leadership.

We will continue to be a thought leader in the space through our strategy of leveraging new IP with our Wonka franchise launch in the UK, omni-channel offerings such as shared jackpot, as well as further expansion of our original content. Since we were last in front of you on an earnings call, we've been able to showcase the exceptional work our team has been doing at two large industry gatherings. The Australian Gaming Expo held in Sydney in August, more recently, G2E in Las Vegas last month, where I understand this year's attendance to past last year, another validating factor that more people than ever playing games and that the industry is on solid footing. LNW always has a large presence at G2E, and this year was no exception, as a customer-centric innovation and stellar player experience were highlighted by customers at the booth.

As I previously mentioned, we announced our partnership with Netflix with this taboo of new Squid game slot machine come into life on our newest large screen cabinet horizon, which we view as the next evolution of our highly successful Jumbo cabinet after the V75. We also received great feedback on our wide range of cabinets and games on the floor. Additionally, we've also been intentional in aligning our portfolio strategy and commercial execution with market trends, focusing on product segmentation and understanding what customers want. As you can see, key investments in games and hardware are driving our success, and we have ample opportunities ahead of us given the growing demand for our games, which we're responding to with continued investment in our robust R&D engine.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Oliver to provide more details on our financial performance.

Oliver Chow: Thanks Matt and hello, everyone. It's great to join you today on my first earnings call as Interim CFO of Light & Wonder, and to be able to report results that continue to reflect strength across all three businesses and our enviable financial profile. Throughout this quarter, our teams were able to deliver both strategically and operationally, illustrating the continuity and bench strength within the organization. Importantly, Light & Wonder boasts high recurring cash generative businesses with solid margins, underpinned by a healthy balance sheet, and we capitalize on these strengths this quarter with continued top line growth as consolidated revenue increased 13% to $731 million year-over-year. Operating income was $147 million in third quarter, an increase of 65% year-over-year, while consolidated AEBITDA grew 22% to $286 million for the quarter, once again, driven by double-digit top line growth across all businesses and margin expansion, demonstrating our commitment to growing AEBITDA faster than revenue.

Consolidated AEBITDA margin during the quarter was 39% compared to 36% in the prior year, an increase of 300 basis points, again, evidence that we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and investment in the R&D engine, while also maintaining profitability through various margin enhancement initiatives. Last quarter, we introduced a new non-GAAP financial measure referred to as adjusted NPATA. This non-GAAP measure is provided as supplemental information and is fully described and reconciled in our earnings release. Adjusted NPATA was $99 million for the quarter, and please note that this metric is not comparable to the prior year period due to the materially different debt and tax profile of the company prior to the completion of the investitures.

Consolidated operating cash flow was $204 million in the quarter, primarily due to the revenue and earnings growth, with prior year period cash flows largely impacted by $465 million in cash taxes paid related to the divestiture of the Lottery business. Turning to the business units. In Gaming, revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $465 million, led by another strong quarter of game sales revenue, which increased 23%. We continue to see growth across all four business lines year-over-year. A true testament to the investments we've made in developing great games and platforms. AEBITDA, once again, outpaced revenue growth, up 16% to $235 million and AEBITDA margin increased 300 basis points to 51% compared to the prior period, primarily driven by a favorable game sales mix in international as well as supply chain initiatives and our continued focus on operational efficiencies.

Gaming operations revenue was up 3% year-over-year on growth in the North American install base and average daily revenue up 2% and 4%, respectively, as a result of strong content performance and the continued success and placements of MURAL and COSMIC cabinets. Global game sales momentum continues with North American and International replacement unit shipments increasing 23% and 20%, respectively year-over-year, validating our product roadmap strategy, with further share gains in Australia and elevated sales into Asia in the quarter. Turning to systems. Revenue increased slightly year-over-year, primarily as we saw higher iVIEW hardware sales in the quarter, coupled with managed services growth as we continue to expand our recurring revenue stream with the increase partially offset by elevated international sales in the prior year period.

Lastly, in tables, revenue was up 17% year-over-year as we benefited from shuffler and utility sales, as well as elevated replacement opportunities in Macau and new sales into the Philippines. The strong product execution and operational prowess we are seeing enables us to optimize the investments we've made in this business and drive sustainable long-term growth. Onto SciPlay, where we reported another quarter of record performance, as revenue in the quarter grew 15% to $196 million, driven by strong year-over-year double-digit growth in the core social casino business. In fact, I want to provide some context on how well these games are performing with some impressive stats. Beginning with our largest game Jackpot Party, which grew 15% year-over-year and have seen five consecutive quarters of revenue growth, surpassing the $100 million mark this quarter.

Quick Hit Slots, Gold Fish Casino and 88 Fortunes all grew by double-digits and achieved record revenues, fully optimizing the power of the SciPlay engine with our proven Evergreen game franchises. AEBITDA was up 42% to $61 million year-over-year, underpinned by strong revenue growth and lower UA spend compared to the prior year quarter, which was impacted by elevated marketing campaign spend. AEBITDA margin increased 600 basis points compared to the prior year to 31% in the quarter, a reflection of our disciplined and productive UA spend and the outcome of our strategic investments leading to the performance and growth you're seeing today. Given we've signaled opportunities to drive incremental high return UA investments on the last call, you can expect to see some of that take place in the fourth quarter.

Our performance continues to reflect strong player engagement and monetization, leveraging engaging game content, dynamic live ops, and effective marketing strategies. Average revenue per daily active user grew 20% year-over-year to a record $0.96 and average monthly revenue per paying user grew 12% compared to the prior year, approaching a record of approximately $107. We continue to trend above 600,000 monthly paying users, with the payer conversion rates now approaching 11% With the SciPlay transaction complete, we expect duplicative public company cost synergies to be realized over the next 12 months. The access to cash on SciPlay's balance sheet allows for greater capital allocation opportunities and day-to-day working capital efficiencies.

With the strong momentum we're seeing in the business, I'm thrilled that we'll all be working together as one team moving forward. Turning to iGaming. We held record revenue levels at $70 million, a 21% increase year-over-year, driven by continued momentum in the US market and strength of our original content launches. US revenue was up 25% year-over-year with growth across all states. Internationally, we saw revenue growth across all regions driven by original content launches in the UK, the ramp of Ontario and scaling of third-party content across Europe. Wagers processed through our open gaming system were $20.2 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year period. AEBITDA increased 25% to a record $25 million in the quarter, primarily driven by our strong revenue growth in all regions, resulting in an AEBITDA margin, benefiting from scale, while also investing in content and our live casino product.

As Matt mentioned earlier, we launched our live casino operations in Michigan, reaching a significant market expansion milestone for our iGaming business and expect that business to scale over time. We're in a great place to continue expanding our iGaming business with our leading position, best-in-class aggregation platform and ability to continue to scale with our robust product portfolio. Our performance this quarter across all three segments reflects the team's commitment to growing the business while maintaining profitability. Over the course of the year, we've implemented and executed several cost optimization initiatives, supporting the robust margins you see in the quarter. We are constantly evaluating areas to drive continuous improvement at the business scales.

As an example, the supply chain and sourcing initiatives that we previously implemented continue to support the healthy margins you see in our gaming business. As we continue to refine our R&D engine, it will be guided by a strategic and prudent approach, ensuring optimized output with a rigorous assessment of product level ROI. At the corporate level, we strive to deliver further integration and efficiency within the organization. To update our prior commentary on the legacy litigation costs within corporate, we now expect a modest amount in the fourth quarter with approximately $10 million shifting into 2024. All things considered, we'll continue to stay laser focused on improving processes and driving sustainable long-term profitability through value enhancing projects.

In addition to our operational focus, we have a healthy balance sheet and close the quarter with a strong liquidity profile with approximately $1.8 billion of total available liquidity, including roughly $900 million of cash on our balance sheet prior to closing the SciPlay transaction. Given the interest rate environment, we were able to refinance our $550 million 2025 8.625% note in August and replace them with a new offering of equal amount priced at 7.5% due 2031. We saw a strong over subscription reflecting our improved credit profile. Our fixed interest cost is expected to decrease by approximately $6 million annually, and the next significant maturity is now five years away in 2028. Onto free cash flow where we reported consolidated free cash flow of $123 million in the quarter, primarily due to strong business performance and timing of working capital.

While a portion of the conversion strength in the quarter was attributable to favorable timing, we continue to see progress in several cash related initiatives, including reducing DSOs and expect to improve our annual free cash conversion rate over time. More importantly, you now see the flow through of our cash generation ability as we move past the strategic and into the execution chapter at Light & Wonder. Generating free cash flow remains one of our key priorities, and we will benefit from our strong growth profile, our solid balance sheet, and flow through of operational efficiency benefits. Turning to capital management. Our philosophy remains the same, as we continue to maintain a balanced and opportunistic framework in the context of a healthy balance sheet.

We remain committed to our targeted net leverage range of 2.5 to 3.5 times, ending the quarter at 2.8 times. With the close of the SciPlay deal in October, leverage is expected to be impacted by approximately half a turn, still well within our range, providing us with flexibility to further advance our capital allocation initiatives. With the completion of the SciPlay transaction, we now have greater access to the cash generated by SciPlay, and we'll deploy this capital across the combined organization in the most value accretive way for our shareholders. We will continue to monitor the interest rate environment and look for opportunities to further optimize our capital structure. We've returned substantial capital to the shareholders with our three year, $750 million share repurchase authorization, and have executed approximately 73% of the stock repurchase program in just 17 months through Q3.

Share repurchases were $112 million in a quarter as we continue to be opportunistic while weighing value dislocations in the market against other initiatives. Importantly, we will continue to invest diligently, leveraging our core capabilities to enhance long-term growth and bolster our leadership positions. As we invest, we are committed to driving high ROI to enhance shareholder value. We will remain disciplined and scale investments only to the extent they exceed our return thresholds. Light & Wonder is well-positioned with a solid financial profile and capital structure, enabling us to navigate through the current environment and our growth trajectory, providing us with flexibility to invest as we execute toward our strategic and financial goals.

At this time, I would like to open the call to the Q&A session. Operator?

