Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) shareholders are still up 188% over 5 years despite pulling back 4.6% in the past week

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) share price has soared 188% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Then again, the 9.9% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. We note that the broader market is down 5.5% in the last month, and this may have impacted Light & Wonder's share price.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that Light & Wonder only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Light & Wonder saw its revenue shrink by 8.8% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 24%, compound, each year. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Light & Wonder shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Light & Wonder (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

