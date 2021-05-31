Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Participate at the Clean Energy Ministerial Side Event on Nuclear Heat for Decarbonization of Hard-to-Abate Sectors on May 31, 2021

RESTON, Va., May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, is participating in a panel discussion on 'Nuclear Heat for Decarbonization of Hard-to-Abate Sectors' during the Clean Energy Ministerial as part of the Nuclear Innovation: Clean Energy Future (NICE Future) Forum on May 31-June 4, 2021. The panel video is available now at Clean Energy Ministerial, and is part of the Clean Energy Ministerial 12 program of events.



Joining Mr. Grae in the panel discussion are esteemed nuclear colleagues Kirsty Gogan, Eric Ingersoll, and Nobuo Tanaka. The panel will discuss how existing industrial capabilities in the oil and gas sectors, combined with a new generation of advanced reactors (advanced heat sources), can be re-deployed to fully and cost-competitively decarbonize industrial heat, cement, aviation, and shipping by mid-century.

As an international initiative of the Clean Energy Ministerial, The NICE Future initiative leads the global conversation on the roles nuclear energy can play in clean energy systems of the future. Rather than focus on specific technologies or issues, the NICE Future aims to address nuclear energy holistically within the context of broader clean energy systems, moving nuclear energy from traditional, nuclear-only fora to broader, cross-sectoral discussions about clean energy at the ministerial and working levels in more countries.

For more information on this event, please visit https://www.nice-future.org/.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

