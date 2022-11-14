U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    -11.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,716.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,786.00
    -62.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.80
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    -1.07 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8970
    +0.0840 (+2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    23.89
    +0.36 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0077 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4670
    +1.7120 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,065.03
    +412.85 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.35
    +1.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.68
    +39.64 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Serve as Delegate of the American Nuclear Society During COP27 in Egypt

Lightbridge Corporation
·3 min read
Lightbridge Corporation
Lightbridge Corporation

Mr. Grae to Participate in Panel Discussion at the Nature Zone Pavilion Alongside COP27

RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae will serve as a delegate on behalf of the American Nuclear Society at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

COP27 is the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and will be held from Nov. 6-18 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Mr. Grae will participate in a panel discussion on November 15th at 9 am ET (4 pm Egypt Time) at We Don’t Have Time’s COP27 Climate Hub side event taking place at the Nature Zone Pavilion in the COP27 Blue Zone.

The panel discussion, “Achieving Energy Security While Meeting Climate Goals” will be moderated by Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, President of We Don’t Have Time U.S. and a member of the Lightbridge Board of Directors.

Panelists:
Dr. Kathryn Huff, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Energy
Mr. Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation

The panel discussion will be live-streamed on We Don’t Have Time’s website: https://www.wedonthavetime.org/events/cop27

About the American Nuclear Society
The American Nuclear Society (ANS) is the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people’s lives and preserving the planet. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, ANS is committed to advancing, fostering, and promoting the development and application of nuclear sciences and technologies to benefit society. For more information, please visit: https://www.ans.org

About We Don’t Have Time
We Don’t Have Time is a social network and a review platform for everyone who wants to be a part of the solution to the climate crisis. If a large enough number of people want change, and if that energy is directed toward those in charge – a change comes. But we don’t have time to wait. The network is operated by the company WeDontHaveTime AB (publ), whose majority shareholder is the WeDontHaveTime Foundation. The Foundation’s principal purpose is to contribute to a reduced climate impact and an ecologically sustainable environment. For more information, please visit: https://www.wedonthavetime.org

About Lightbridge Corporation
Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for small modular reactors, as well as existing large light-water reactors, which significantly enhances safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts.

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

Lightbridge is on We Don’t Have Time. Join the dialogue at https://app.wedonthavetime.org/profile/Lightbridge.

For an introductory video on Lightbridge, please visit www.ltbridge.com or click here to watch the video.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; risks associated with war in Europe; risks associated with limited availability of conversion and enrichment services for nuclear fuel production; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (646) 828-8710
ir@ltbridge.com



Recommended Stories

  • Alaa Abdel Fattah: Family say jailed British-Egyptian activist is alive

    Alaa Abdel Fattah tells his family in a letter from prison that he has resumed drinking water.

  • China Premier Li emphasised 'irresponsibility' of nuclear threats at Asia summit - U.S. official

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President Joe Biden. The Chinese premier "spoke rather extensively about China's policy towards Ukraine," said a senior U.S. administration official, who briefed reporters ahead of a summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

  • Hedge Funds Bearish on Aussie Dollar Face Employment Data Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Leveraged funds’ bearish stance on the Australian dollar is being put to the test after US inflation data bolstered the view for a stronger currency. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyThe Aussie b

  • Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care

    Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried away over a single data point showing signs of success in the battle against inflation, saying it would take a string of soft reports for the bank to take its foot off the brakes. A modest miss on U.S. inflation had seen two-year Treasury yields dive 33 basis points for the week and the dollar lose almost 4% - the fourth biggest weekly decline since the era of free-floating exchange rates began over 50 years ago.

  • China Dials Back Property Restrictions in Bid to Reverse Economic Slide

    Partial easing of housing-sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to lessen economic toll of strict Covid controls.

  • For Coinbase, FTX’s Bankruptcy Has Its Pluses and Minuses

    FTX’s collapse may turn off some investors from putting money into crypto altogether, but it could be an opportunity for Coinbase to pick up market share.

  • JPMorgan Dodges a Buyout-Loan Bullet

    The bank avoided loans backing purchases of companies such as Twitter and Citrix, which hurt Bank of America and other competitors after markets hit turbulence.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Biden, Xi Meet; Chip Giant AMD Jumps On Upgrades

    Dow Jones futures fell Monday as President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping began a closely watched meeting.

  • Iraq Seeks Stable Oil Prices as It Rebuilds, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, seeks to keep oil prices near current levels to ensure market stability as the country rebuilds, according to new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are

  • China refiners slow down Russian oil purchases as sanctions near - trade

    Chinese refiners are slowing down Russian crude purchases in December and paying lower premiums in the face of imminent European Union sanctions and uncertainty surrounding the G7's plan to cap Russian oil prices, trading sources said. The slowdown in trade is causing Russian crude supplies to build up, weighing on prices, as China and India have become major buyers of the oil since the Ukraine war broke out. The European Union will ban Russian crude and oil products imports on Dec. 5 and Feb. 5, respectively.

  • BOJ's Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now, focuses on wages

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the present in order to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth. Wage inflation, which has lagged policymakers expectations, is set to again take centre stage during pay talks next spring and should determine how successful Japan would be in spurring a virtuous cycle of demand-led economic and price growth. Kuroda said the job market will likely tighten, particularly at service sector firms, many of which employ low-paid part timers and contract workers.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • Disney Stock Has a Tough Year Ahead. Investors Have Already Been Burned.

    The same arguments now favoring the shares could have been made a year ago, but they wouldn't have panned out well.

  • Should I Buy Ford Motor Company (F) Stock?

    Ford Motor Company (F) is one of the world's largest automakers by total sales and has some of the most popular vehicles. The F-Series pickup truck is the most popular vehicle by total sales in much of the South, according … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Ford Motor Company (F) Stock appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most CFOs never liked crypto—even before FTX’s collapse

    The fall of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges is a finance horror story.

  • FTX Trading’s Liabilities Dwarfed Liquid Assets, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading exchange held $900 million in liquid assets against $9 billion of liabilities the day before Friday’s bankruptcy filing, the Financial Times reported Saturday, citing investment materials the newspaper had seen.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack P

  • Club Med’s Chinese Owner Weighs Options for Resort Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd. is considering strategic options for French luxury resort chain Club Med SAS as the Chinese conglomerate explores ways to cut debt, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Ba

  • Goldman Cuts Coinbase Price Target to $41, Says Exchange is Fairly Insulated From FTX Collapse

    Goldman maintained a sell rating on COIN, revising its 12-month price forecast to $41 from $49.

  • Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse

    The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises.

  • Templeton’s Hasenstab Exits Argentina Bet After Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Six years after placing a multibillion-dollar bet on Argentina’s resurgence, Franklin Templeton’s Michael Hasenstab appears set to finally exit the money-losing wager, concluding a painful chapter for the once-vaunted money manager known for his moonshot bets in emerging markets. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFal