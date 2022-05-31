Lightbridge to Participate at STHLM+50 Climate Hub

Lightbridge Corporation

Panel to Focus on Achieving Energy Security While Meeting Climate Goals

RESTON, Va., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, is pleased to announce that Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae has been invited to participate as a panelist at the upcoming STHLM+50 Climate Hub on June 2, 2022 at 6:30pm CEST (12:30pm ET).



STHLM+50 has been organized by a partnership of the United Nations Development Programme and We Don’t Have Time and is an official side event to the U.N. Conference on the Human Environment, hosted by the Government of Sweden to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first U.N. conference on the human environment – the 1972 Stockholm Conference.

Seth Grae commented: “I look forward to joining this panel of respected experts and sharing my perspective on the importance of abundant nuclear energy internationally that, along with renewables, will help meet climate goals and strengthen energy security.”

The focus of the panel is on Achieving Energy Security While Meeting Climate Goals and includes:

Seth Grae – President, CEO & Director, Lightbridge Corporation

Daniel Magraw – President Emeritus, Center for International Law and Lightbridge Director

Nataliya Volodymyrivna Katser-Buchkovska – former member of the Parliament of Ukraine and former Chair of the Subcommittee on Sustainable Development, Strategy, and Investment of the Committee on Fuel and Energy, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety of the Ukrainian Parliament

Åsa Petterson, CEO of Swedenergy and former Head of Sustainability for Vattenfall

Moderated by Dr. Sweta Chakraborty – U.S. President for “We Don’t Have Time,” and Lightbridge Director



The segment will also feature comments from:

Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day

Daniel Aegerter, Founder & CEO of Armada Investment AG

Jonny Dabrowski, Fridays for Future Poland

Randolph Bell, Senior Director and Richard Morningstar Chair for Global Energy Security

Story continues

The event will take place in-person at Space Arena in Stockholm. A limited number of seats will be available through registration in advance on the We Don’t Have Time website and the event will be stremed live online at www.wedonthavetime.org/events/sthlm50.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for small modular reactors, as well as existing large light-water reactors, which significantly enhances safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp .

For an introductory video on Lightbridge, please visit www.ltbridge.com or click here to watch the video.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; risks associated with war in Europe; risks associated with limited availability of conversion and enrichment services for nuclear fuel production; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 828-8710

ir@ltbridge.com



