U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,772.75
    -11.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,598.00
    -77.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,210.00
    -65.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.40
    -7.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.79
    -0.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0160
    -0.1100 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,312.55
    +146.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.30
    +9.95 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,306.16
    +4.37 (+0.01%)
     

This lightbulb can monitor your vital signs

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Here’s a fun left-field idea from CES this week: a smart lightbulb capable of taking health readings, including heart rate, temperature and tracking sleep. Necessary? Not in the slightest. Interesting, yeah, sure.

On the face of it, the product operates in a similar capacity as the latest Nest Hub -- and uses a similar technology. Radar sensing is at the heart of it, measuring changes in the user’s body to deliver a kind of passive health monitoring system -- i.e. one that doesn’t require you to put on a smartwatch or fitness band.

Of course, there are a lot more variables with a lightbulb, versus a product specifically designed to sit next to your head while you sleep. There are also some broader questions here, like, is the sense of convenience in not wearing a fitness band -- or even ring -- so great that you’d want to outsource it to a lightbulb? And what of accuracy? It’s tough to compete with readings from sensors mounted directly next to the body.

The smarthome gadget has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionality, and could have some potentially useful applications for eldercare, including fall detection. The Verge has a bit more insight into the bulb, which is set to launch toward the end of the year for an undisclosed price. Sengled announced a number of other products at the show, as well, including a smart oil diffuser, a portable lamp and a motion sensor.

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Airlines surge and stay-at-home stocks slump in European action

    The reopening trade was the theme of European stock market trading on Tuesday, as airlines surged and stay-at-home stocks suffered.

  • LiLz uses computer vision to read gauges and dials where humans prefer not to tread

    No one wants to be the maintenance worker who has to hike through half a mile of damp hallways just to check the pressure gauge on a valve somewhere. LiLz makes it possible to keep an eye on such inconvenient physical interfaces remotely with a clever and practical application of machine learning. LiLz participated in CES as part of the country's trade group, along with a bunch more companies listed here.

  • Nuclear energy is the best solution for combatting climate change | Opinion

    The search for a solution to climate change continues, but nuclear energy is the most reliable and safest large-scale clean energy solution that we have for now.

  • Intel launches latest mobile laptop chips

    Gregory Bryant, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group to discuss Intel's latest launches from CES.&nbsp;

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Qualcomm’s CEO Sees Growing Opportunities in Cars, VR, PCs, and IoT

    Investors know that the company has a huge runway ahead of it, but there are emerging story lines that the market has yet to fully appreciate.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022:

  • BlackBerry pulls life support for once-indispensable business smartphone

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama, one of its most celebrated users, made headlines in 2016 when he was asked to give up his BlackBerry and replace it with an unnamed smartphone. In a document published in 2020, the company said it would take steps to decommission legacy services for BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS operating systems and added devices running on them would no longer be supported and may not be able to receive or send data, make phone calls or send messages reliably. A U.S. judge on Monday rejected the company's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of smartphones using BlackBerry 10 OS, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall.

  • Qualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is working with Microsoft Corp on custom chips that would control lightweight augmented reality glasses for use by both consumers and businesses for metaverse apps. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said during a press conference that the two companies will work together to mate the custom chips with the software that developers need to create virtual worlds in which people can work and play.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

    TuSimple Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks. The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation. Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

  • Intel Shows Off New Laptop Computer Processors, Graphics Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, released a new set of laptop chips and more powerful graphics components for notebooks, stepping up efforts to take on rivals Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s

  • Third-largest Whale Buys 456 BTC to Celebrate 13th Bitcoin Anniversary

    A Bitcoin whale has spent roughly $21 million to purchase 456 units of Bitcoin to commemorate the 13tg anniversary of the asset.

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hi

  • AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim at business computers

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs. AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22% in the third quarter of last year. It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's market share has been slower to erode.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple hits $3 trillion market cap, becoming first company to hit the mark

    Apple's market cap has surpassed $3 trillion.

  • Amazon Stocks Looks Attractive After a Wild Year for Tech. Here’s Why.

    Shares of Amazon lagged the rest of Big Tech in 2021. Now the stock may be the most appealing of the tech giants.

  • Dell SVP details the ‘renaissance of the PC’ for sustainability, gaming

    Rahul Tikoo, SVP of client solutions portfolio at Dell Technologies, speaks with Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley about new product concepts unveiled at CES 2022 designed with sustainability, gamers, and creators in mind.