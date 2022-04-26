LightEdge Announces Acquisition of NFINIT

DES MOINES, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightEdge, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, announced today the acquisition of NFINIT, an infrastructure solutions provider based in San Diego. This is LightEdge’s second acquisition over the last year, further positioning the organization as a leader in the compliant cloud and colocation space.

Founded in 1989, NFINIT specializes in data center, cloud, security, connectivity, and managed services to deliver intelligent outcomes for a variety of clients in the Southwest.

“We are extremely pleased to join forces with a very talented and quality NFINIT team,” LightEdge CEO Jim Masterson said. “Thanks to NFINIT’s reputation as the incumbent and largest colocation operator in the San Diego market, this strategic acquisition positions LightEdge for continued expansion to further grow our North American presence.”

“At NFINIT, we have worked to build a customer base that relies on world-class IT services around the clock,” NFINIT CEO Phil Kenney said. “We are excited to come together with LightEdge to continue providing the quality service we have over the years. The combination of LightEdge and NFINIT brings a customer and employee focused company, driving intelligent outcomes for our clients and their businesses.”

As separate entities, LightEdge and NFINIT have shared a similar passion for providing clients the most secure enterprise cloud and colocation services the industry has to offer while exhibiting strong company cultures and maintaining close ties to their customers, suppliers, and communities.

“LightEdge brings a passion for excellence and an innovative approach to deliver the best facilities, client experience, and overall commitment to our new and existing customers,” said Masterson. “The NFINIT team and their capabilities are an outstanding addition to our continued leadership in the ever-evolving IT ecosystem.”

Bank Street served as exclusive financial advisor to NFINIT in connection with this transaction.

About NFINIT

NFINIT provides full stack technology services, including connectivity, colocation, and enterprise-class cloud. Through our “intelligent outcomes” approach, we take ownership of IT and business outcomes, developing customized, relentlessly reliable solutions. Serving hundreds of customers from our home base in San Diego, NFINIT fulfills our clients’ technology roadmap with best-in-breed solutions and expert, consultative support. For more, visit www.nfinit.com.

About LightEdge

LightEdge is the regional leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers across the Midwest, Texas, and the Southwest. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry’s top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com.

