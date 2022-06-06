U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Lightfective Brings New Possibilities With ReBorn

Lightfective
·3 min read
Lightfective
Lightfective

Sydney, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightfective, the aesthetic technology innovator behind the ReBorn non-invasive fat reduction system, is continuing its international expansion. Following its successful collaboration with aesthetics leader Indiba in Spain, the company has ventured into exciting new collaborations with a leading European and Israeli medical professional including:

  • Dr. Carlo Borriello – Maxillo-Facial Surgeon -– Milano,  – Italy

Lightfective CEO Tsvi Bahat: “ReBorn is a ground-breaking solution in the field of non-invasive fat reduction. This is an exciting development for our company and further validation for ReBorn by leading professionals in the field. We expect to continue to add collaborations and further expand our activities worldwide.”

What is so innovative about ReBorn by Lightfective?

ReBorn is transforming non-invasive professional fat reduction with its proprietary Power LED technology. This innovation leverages military-grade Power LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) to provide uniform, homogenous heat precisely optimized for non-invasive professional fat reduction indications. This translates into unbeatable clinical results and high patient satisfaction.

The ReBorn technology is backed by years of scientific research and studies, and was developed by a team of industry veterans who are responsible for several major innovations in the field. It's proven to remove unwanted fat and help shape and contour the body in a non-invasive, painless manner.

Since the commercial introduction of ReBorn, Lightfective has seen strong, constantly growing interest in the system, which has helped fuel its rapid international expansion.

ReBorn by Lightfective will be participating in the 23rd IMCAS Annual World Congress in Paris, June 3-5. The conference, one of the largest of its kind, focuses on major themes in aesthetic dermatology, plastic surgery & aging science.

About ReBorn By Lightfective

ReBorn uses new and innovative Power LED technology, optimized for professional fat reduction, to deliver highly effective, safe, and consistent clinical results.

ReBorn's flexible Power LED technology boasts several distinct advantages. It allows for a wide range of shapes, sizes, and surfaces to be incorporated into its applicators (treatment handpieces), allowing them to conform to virtually any body part or area (i.e., arms, inner thighs, buttocks). Light-based medical-aesthetic treatments are becoming more prevalent as technology improves. Using Lightfective’s patented Power LED technology, utilizing military-grade LEDs that are hundreds of times more powerful than regular LED’s, ReBorn is capable of evenly heating the entire treatment area for long periods of time, which makes it a highly effective non-invasive fat-reduction method.

ReBorn is not a laser, it is a patented LED technology that delivers top-notch results, with a high safety profile. ReBorn is highly cost-effective because it requires no consumables, entails no per-treatment or hidden costs. In addition to providing unmatched precision and comfort, ReBorn's unique light source and cooling system ensure high treatment efficacy and patient throughput, maximizing patient satisfaction and compliance, and clinic profitability.

For further information, contact: info -at- lightfective.com

Or visit the website: https://www.lightfective.com/ 

CONTACT: Tsvi Bahat Lightfective info (at) lightfective.com


  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • Amgen drug extends survival in some inoperable colon cancers

    The following are summaries of some of the cancer research advances being presented the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. Amgen Inc's drug Vectibix led to "the longest survival ever reported" in a major trial for patients with inoperable advanced cancer originating on the left side of the colon whose tumors did not have RAS gene mutations, researchers reported on Sunday at ASCO 2022 https://meetings.asco.org/2022-asco-annual-meeting/14416?presentation=208990#208990. Amgen's monoclonal antibody, known chemically as panitumumab, belongs to a class of drugs called EGFR inhibitors.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Freight Rate Transparency gains traction in Freight Forwarding – SHIFEX by Shifl

    Digital forwarding and supply chain platform Shifl has announced the launch of SHIFEX, an Ocean Spot Freight Rate Index for container shipments which is now available on their website (https://shif...

  • What Is a Solo 401(k)? Retirement benefits for the Self-Employed

    If you are self-employed, you may be able to set up a tax-advantaged solo 401(k) retirement savings plan. Find out what the benefits are of this type of self-employed 401k.

  • The Internet Pioneer Brought Low as Kremlin Ally by EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions on the founder and former head of Russia’s most popular Internet search engine show how an increasing number of Russian businessmen are facing measures that aim to punish the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Stalls: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter’s

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher in choppy trade as growth stocks rise

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday, recovering some losses suffered last week as investors bought into heavyweights Apple and Amazon.com, while Twitter dropped after Elon Musk threatened to walk away from his $44 billion buyout deal. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with communication services and consumer discretionary leading the pack with a rise of 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • US Dollar Bond Market Attracts a Lot of Attention: Lim

    Soo Chong Lim, head of Asia corporate research at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses the company's Asian Credit conference, Asian credit markets and his investment strategy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • Elliott Management Sues London Metal Exchange Over Nickel Crisis

    Activist hedge-fund manager Elliott Management sued the London Metal Exchange for more than $456 million after the exchange earlier this year suspended nickel trading and canceled some trades following wild price swings.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Analysis-China's economic headwinds chill its wary new homebuyers

    After two years of hunting, Volar Yip has put his dream of buying a new home in China's southeastern city of Foshan on ice, anxious about making a major financial commitment amid a significant slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 32-year-old owns a media studio and many of his clients, which include government departments, are now cutting advertising budgets. His decision to hold back on a house purchase, which would have moved him closer to his daughter's school, comes even as banks cut mortgage rates.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Stocks Rise as Tech Rebounds; Treasuries Fall: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils Over‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of

  • Highflying Tiger Global Humbled by Unraveling of Giant Tech Bet

    The New York firm was a heavy investor in technology stocks and startups when the market peaked. The downturn has vaporized years of its gains.

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsThe cuts will impact more

  • Impact Investing: Making a Difference and a Profit

    Most investors spend their time chasing returns. But what if there was a way to do good while also turning a profit?

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 5 – BTC Ends 9-Week Losing Streak

    While it was a mixed end to the week, ADA ended the week with solid gains. Regulatory risk and the Fed remain headwinds, however.

  • Russia seen cutting key rate by 100 bps to 10% on Friday- Reuters poll

    The bank has been gradually reversing an emergency rate hike to 20% in late February that was triggered by Russia's Feb. 24 move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions in response. Since then, the central bank slashed its key rate three times, each time by 300 basis points and said after an off-schedule meeting in May it held open the prospect of a rate cut at its upcoming meetings. Seventeen of 26 analysts and economists polled by Reuters predicted that Russia will cut the key rate by 100 basis points on Friday.