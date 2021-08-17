U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Lighthouse Advisory Partners advises Snapbytes on its acquisition by Appfire

·1 min read

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Advisory Partners, leaders in technology M&A, has advised Snapbytes UK Ltd.

Snapbytes, a Top Atlassian Marketplace Partner with over 4,300 global installations of its IT Service Management (ITSM) applications, has been acquired by Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams to solve modern challenges with digital solutions.

With teams in Istanbul, Turkey and Cambridge, United Kingdom, Snapbytes Limited is the maker of the most downloaded service-level agreement ("SLA") app on the Atlassian Marketplace, Time to SLA. This solution for Jira and Jira Service Management helps teams to define, visualize, track, and report on SLA performance, with custom fields, countdowns, calendars, and notifications. Time to SLA is used by thousands of teams in over 70 countries.

Les Elby, Managing Partner at Lighthouse Advisory Partners, said: "We are extremely proud to have worked with the Snapbytes Team to find their ideal strategic partner. Appfire is a leading force within the technology sector, and Snapbytes will achieve even greater success through this combination."

The engagement was led by Les Elby and Mark Davis.

Lighthouse Advisory Partners is the leader in technology M&A, regularly advising and helping technology businesses to prepare for their optimal exit. Lighthouse also publishes an eBook, explaining the entire M&A lifecycle and demystifying the process for business owners, so they are well equipped to make the right choice when considering the sale of their technology company. Business owners can download the free eBook from: https://www.lighthouse-advisory.co.uk/our-ebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lighthouse-advisory-partners-advises-snapbytes-on-its-acquisition-by-appfire-301355758.html

SOURCE Lighthouse Advisory Partners

