Lighthouse Canton wins 'Best Independent Wealth Manager - Asia Pacific' at Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2022

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment institution Lighthouse Canton has been named the 'Best Independent Wealth Manager – Asia Pacific' at the prestigious Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2022. The firm was recognized for its exceptional strategic and operational performance, client engagement, investment ideas, and portfolio management.

Lighthouse_Canton_Logo
Lighthouse_Canton_Logo

The Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction identifies and honors the benchmark for excellence in private wealth management. Last year, Lighthouse Canton won two categories – Best Independent Wealth Manager for Wealth Planning Services and Investment Advisory. This year, the separate categories were merged into the main category for Asia Pacific, resulting in an exceptionally competitive environment.

Shilpi Chowdhary, Group Chief Executive Officer for Lighthouse Canton, said, "It was a proud moment for our entire team. We would like to thank our clients for their continuous support; without them, we would not be where we are today. Entrepreneurship and excellence are two essential pillars that have led to our team's determination to offer innovative investment solutions. It is our endeavor to consistently improve across our organization and set high business standards for ourselves. Receiving this coveted award is a testament to our continuous efforts towards becoming market leaders in people excellence, digital agility, and investment acumen. We are committed to continuing with our efforts and upholding our position as the leading financial institution going forward."

The awards were fiercely contended with over 50 institutions across Asia taking part. Lighthouse Canton's entry focused on its end-to-end digital services and innovative products for U/HNWI, cross-border family and business structure advisory, as well as its institutional investment strategies and frameworks.

Antoine Bracq, Executive Director, Global Head of Investment Advisory at Lighthouse Canton, said, "The financial markets have witnessed strong headwinds because of inflation, rising interest rates, and increased market volatility led by various events in the past year. However, our team has been persistent in its efforts to provide strategic investment solutions to clients. Our investment ethos and portfolio design process have allowed us to successfully generate high alpha compared to global benchmarks while minimizing risk to capital. We are delighted to be recognized at the Asian Private Banker Awards for our investment services."

Lighthouse Canton employs over 100 experienced professionals across its offices in Singapore, Dubai, and four cities in India, expanding rapidly since its inception in 2014. The firm oversees over US$3bn worth of assets under management and advisory (As of 30th September 2022). Servicing a broad spectrum of worldwide accredited investors, including private clients, families and some of the largest institutional investors in the world, it has developed robust in-house wealth and asset management capabilities over the years. The firm works closely with corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders, and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments. Its prides itself in offering an institutional-level service and framework with a strong value system which always prioritizes the client's best interests.

 

SOURCE Lighthouse Canton

