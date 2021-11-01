U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Lighthouse Lab Services, a portfolio company of NaviMed Capital, Announces a Majority Growth Recapitalization with Martis Capital

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital ("Martis"), a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, has made a majority investment in Lighthouse Lab Services ("Lighthouse" or the "Company"), alongside current investors NaviMed Capital ("NaviMed") and the Company's management team. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lighthouse is an end-to-end provider of turnkey lab build-out and management services to clinical labs across the United States. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions across outsourced lab management, consulting, recruiting, supply chain management, compliance, equipment sales and more. Lighthouse serves over 1,000 laboratory clients including physician office labs, reference labs, and hospital labs.

Mark Roth, CEO of Lighthouse Lab Services, commented, "This is a tremendous milestone for the entire Lighthouse team. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Martis Capital to advance our mission and help laboratories across the country start, run, and grow quality testing operations. We have had two great years working with NaviMed Capital and are delighted that they will remain involved in this next chapter, as well. With this amazing support, I couldn't be more excited for the bright future of Lighthouse."

Martis Capital stated, "The Martis Capital team is very proud to join Lighthouse Lab Services in their journey and support the mission to continuously improve patient access by bringing high quality diagnostic testing closer to the point of care." Mario Moreno, a Partner at Martis, also commented, "We at Martis Capital are thrilled to partner with such a strong team and support Lighthouse's service quality and innovation in the diagnostic laboratory end-market by providing high value to patients, providers, and payors alike."

"NaviMed was fortunate to support Lighthouse and its world-class management team in the early stages of executing its vision to service providers, employers and labs with a new lab operating model. We are excited to continue to work with this exceptional company through its next phase of growth," said NaviMed co-founder and Managing Director, Dr. Bijan Salehizadeh. Ryan Ross, a Vice President at NaviMed added, "During the short two-years of NaviMed's ownership, Lighthouse experienced the type of transformational growth that can only be achieved when pairing a unique market opportunity with a strong business model and industry-leading talent. The future is bright for this company and its stakeholders."

Tony Crisman, Managing Director in Lincoln's Healthcare Group, added, "Mark Roth and his leadership team have built Lighthouse into a high growth platform since partnering with NaviMed. I am excited for the accelerated execution of the Company's vision with the support of Martis."

Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Lighthouse. Paul Hastings served as legal advisor to Lighthouse and Navimed. First Eagle Investment Management provided the financing for the transaction. McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor to Martis.

About Lighthouse Lab Services
Lighthouse Lab Services provides an end-to-end suite of services enabling customers to start, run, and grow their clinical labs. Service offerings include assistance with licensure and compliance with accreditation requirements, scientific method development and validation for a variety of applications ranging from toxicology to infectious disease, recruitment of Lab Directors and other lab staff, as well as ongoing operational support. The Company boasts a deep bench of Ph.D. and masters-level analytical chemists, pharmacologists, toxicologists, and laboratory scientists, as well as experienced teams specializing in recruiting and staffing for labs. Lighthouse is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.lighthouselabservices.com.

About Martis Capital

Martis Capital is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The Martis team manages more than $1.3 billion of equity capital and is currently investing out of its third fund. With offices in San Francisco, CA, and Washington, DC, Martis seeks to invest in middle-market, growth-oriented companies that provide innovative and cost-effective products and services within targeted segments of the North American healthcare industry. For more information, please visit

www.martiscapital.com

About NaviMed Capital
NaviMed Capital is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm with over $400 million of assets under management, focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. NaviMed invests in fast growing lower middle-market healthcare businesses that NaviMed believes are poised to benefit from the reform and technology innovation forces reshaping the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on healthcare services, healthcare IT, hospital products and pharmaceutical services businesses. NaviMed targets profitable private companies with up to $10 million of EBITDA and double-digit revenue growth. NaviMed's senior investment team has a track record of value creation spanning, in the aggregate, dozens of investments and more than $11 billion of enterprise value created over the course of their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.navimed.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lighthouse-lab-services-a-portfolio-company-of-navimed-capital-announces-a-majority-growth-recapitalization-with-martis-capital-301413035.html

SOURCE Martis Capital

