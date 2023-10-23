Is Lighthouse Properties plc's (JSE:LTE) Recent Performance Underpinned By Weak Financials?

Lighthouse Properties (JSE:LTE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 21%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lighthouse Properties' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lighthouse Properties is:

9.5% = €38m ÷ €401m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Lighthouse Properties' Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

It is quite clear that Lighthouse Properties' ROE is rather low. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Thus, the low ROE provides some context to Lighthouse Properties' flat net income growth over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Lighthouse Properties' net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lighthouse Properties is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lighthouse Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 71% (implying that the company keeps only 29% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Lighthouse Properties' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, Lighthouse Properties has been paying dividends for seven years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, Lighthouse Properties' performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Lighthouse Properties' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

