U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,623.65
    +11.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,508.89
    +306.01 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,521.20
    -20.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.88
    +10.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.07
    -2.06 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.30
    +10.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0039 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1117
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6860
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,088.75
    -204.46 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.81
    +1.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Lighting Equipment Supplier Lighting Bay Praises Get Pixabiz's Affordable Website Building Service

Get Pixabiz
·4 min read

Darwen, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwen, England -

Get Pixabiz has announced that Lancashire-based lighting products company Lighting Bay has chosen its platform and website-building services for setting up an online store.

Pixabiz, which is known for its quick, easy, and affordable website development and digital marketing services, built an online store for Lighting Bay. The new store allows Lighting Bay’s customers to browse through its entire inventory, order products online, and find out more about the company. Ismail Ougradar, the owner of Pixabiz is urging other UK businesses to find out more about the company’s entire range of website development services, including its cheap website builder, to get their online portal up and running at an extremely competitive price with a quick turnaround time.

Lighting Bay on Pixabiz
Lighting Bay on Pixabiz

Lighting Bay’s existing parent website is now being promoted via Pixabiz’s network. The Lighting Bay Pixabiz site displays all Lighting Bay products and services with complete branding and promotion to the Pixabiz community. The website has all the details about Lighting Bay’s entire catalog of high-quality and durable lighting products over several categories such as indoor ceiling downlights, wall and ceiling decorative lighting, water, steam, and dust-resistant kitchen and bathroom light fittings, and outdoor wall, garden, path, decking lighting for all weather conditions.

Pixabiz has also added a store for Lighting Bay to the Pixabiz Mall, an online portal with handpicked suppliers providing products in a wide range of categories. The store’s products are promoted to all Pixabiz mall customers via the online marketing company’s vast high-value email and social networks. Get Pixabiz also promotes the new store using techniques such as social promotion, backlinks for SEO, PPC promotion, and more. All these focused marketing efforts are overseen by seasoned digital marketing experts who use their years of expertise to dramatically increase the value of the Lighting Bay brand.

The owner of the lighting supplier from Nelson, Lancashire, Mr. A. Ahmed, talked about his experience of working with Pixabiz by saying, “We are now a part of the ever-expanding Pixabiz community with the launch of our e-Commerce store. We are confident that it will solidify the brand further as one of the premier lighting fixture, fittings, and equipment providers in the UK. Working with Ismail was a joy as he made the entire process as easy as communicating our requirements and business goals and letting him do the rest. He was extremely responsive to our inquiries and kept us updated every step of the way. The Pixabiz magic is already working wonders as we have seen an increase in the number of visitors to the site and our sales have also increased tremendously. We are extremely happy with the service and will upgrade to one of the fully featured Pixabiz Pro website packages soon. Thank you, Ismail and the entire team at Pixabiz, for coming in at the right time and giving our brand an invaluable boost.”

Ismail Ougradar responded to Mr. Ahmed’s reaction to his company’s services by saying, “Lighting Bay is now officially part of the Pixabiz Multistore Shopping Mall, the most exciting UK-based online store for everything you need in fashion, health & beauty, home & garden, sports & outdoor, and entertainment & gaming. As a part of this thriving ecosystem of suppliers, Lighting Bay will now enjoy the increased visibility that being on our platform brings. This translates directly to more sales and a smoother customer experience. We are confident that this is going to be a new era of growth for Lighting Bay and Pixabiz is honored to have been a part of the company’s story. If you also run a similar small business in the UK or if you just need an SEO-optimized website for your portfolio, we urge you to contact us today to find out exactly how we can help your endeavor get the online exposure it needs.”

Get Pixabiz is currently accepting further members who also wish to promote their business with their own complete, fully functional, and great-looking small business website.

###

For more information about Get Pixabiz, contact the company here:

Get Pixabiz
Ismail Ougradar
07535 346684
io@pixabiz.co.uk

CONTACT: Ismail Ougradar


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Uber, Lyft slump as U.S. proposal on workers a potential blow to gig economy

    The U.S. Labor Department's proposal will require workers to be considered a company's employees - who are entitled to more benefits and legal protections than contractors - when they are "economically dependent" on the company. "Changing workers' classification is likely to cost companies more, and right now they'll find it hard to pass those additional costs onto their customers who are already thinking hard about their daily spend," AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Instagram lags behind TikTok, Snap among teens: Piper Sandler

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how companies like Instagram are targeting teens and Piper Sandler’s latest survey on how teens are spending their money in 2022.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • These Are The World’s Best And Worst Pensions in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Workers may have to rethink their retirement plans, warns a survey ranking the world’s pension systems.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceIceland, the Netherlands and Denmark again took the top three rankings in this

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Lyft testing new pay algorithm to lure drivers

    (Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. The test follows a similar move by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and underlines how the companies are going the extra mile to fix driver shortages to take advantage of a demand surge brought on by a return to office and travel since the pandemic. Lyft drivers will have access to details such as drop-off locations, estimated distance and time, as well as fare details before accepting a ride.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • Lululemon stock climbs on Piper Sandler upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Piper Sandler upgrading Lululemon stock to Overweight.

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • 3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    While companies' share prices fluctuate according to the financial performance of the business, cryptocurrencies have no underlying assets. In 2022 alone, the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index has tumbled 70.5% since January. The crypto market's value has plummeted as the war in Ukraine and rises in inflation and interest rates have bled into the already volatile industry.

  • How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.