Lighting Fixtures Market in Europe: Activity Trends and Forecasts, International Trade and Distribution Channels

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The report covers 30 European countries (Austria, Belgium-Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia).

The report is structured as follows:

  • Chapter I Basic data offers an overview of the European lighting fixtures industry with data on production, consumption, and international trade, highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe: residential/consumer lighting and professional lighting.

  • Chapter II Activity trend offers lighting fixtures basic data and the main macroeconomic indicators needed to analyse the performance of the sector by country for the last 6 years, together with forecasts for the next three years.

  • Chapter III International trade provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

  • Chapter IV Market structure offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment, by types of products manufactured, by light sources used by the European lighting fixtures manufacturers and an overview on new technologies. Financials data for a sample of companies and data on employment and productivity in the lighting industry are also provided.

  • Chapter V Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European lighting fixtures market through tables showing the breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for most of the largest companies. A selection of architectural offices and lighting designers is also included

  • Chapter VI and Chapter VII Sales by product and by country: major companies' market shares analyse the competitive system offering an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each segment and in each market via detailed tables showing data on lighting fixtures sales by product and by country of destination, percentage changes compared to the year before, market shares.

The report is the result of:

  • information collected from approximately 200 companies active in the lighting business. The information was gathered either through active participation or through company balance sheets, figures and estimates;

  • analysis of publisher databases for lighting fixtures in Europe and worldwide;

  • web scraping (localization of lighting retailers and other relevant trade outlets);

  • investor relations and balance-sheets for around 80 companies;

  • general documentation related to the lighting industry;

  • official figures for foreign trade provided by Eurostat.

Key Topics Covered:

1. BASIC DATA

  • European lighting market by segment: Lighting Fixtures, LED and Conventional Lamps; Lighting fixtures market by segment: Residential/Consumer, Architectural/Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor; Total lighting market by European country; Lighting fixtures production, international trade and consumption by European country

2. ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST

  • For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Production, consumption, international trade of lighting fixtures and comparison with selected country indicators, 2016-2021 and forecast 2022-2025.

3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

  • For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2016-2021

4. MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Products and applications. Residential/Consumer Lighting Fixtures sales breakdown by style and by product; Architectural/Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor Lighting Fixtures sales breakdown by product and application. Market estimates and data for a sample of companies.

  • Financial results: financial analysis based on a sample of over 300 European companies active in the lighting sector, including: profitability ratios, structure ratios, employment data and per employees' ratios

5. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

  • Overview. Lighting fixtures sales breakdown by distribution channel. Consumer and Professional luminaires. Market estimates and data for a sample of companies. A selection of contacts for the Contract market: Architectural and design offices, Lighting designers.

6. SALES BY PRODUCT: MAJOR COMPANIES' MARKET SHARE

7. SALES BY COUNTRY: MAJOR COMPANIES' MARKET SHARE

Select Companies Mentioned:

  • 3F Filippi

  • Amira Impex

  • Artemide

  • Arup

  • Bartenbach

  • Beghelli

  • Belid

  • Bellalite

  • Bravida Prenad

  • Brilliant

  • Briloner

  • Coelux

  • Collingwood

  • Cree Europe

  • Dark at Night

  • Dar Lighting

  • DM Lights

  • Dextra

  • Delta Light

  • Disano

  • Draeger

  • DW Windsor

  • Eclatec

  • Eglo

  • Etap

  • Experience Brands

  • Feilo Sylvania

  • Fagerhult

  • Faro

  • Foscarini

  • Flos

  • Fonroche

  • Glamox

  • Hortilux

  • IBV Hungaria

  • iGuzzini

  • Ikea

  • Inotec

  • Kanlux

  • Kreon

  • LampenWelt

  • LEDS-C4

  • Ledvance

  • Linea Light

  • Lledo

  • Lombardo

  • L&S

  • Louis Poulsen

  • LTS

  • Luceco

  • Lucibel

  • Luxten

  • Markslojd

  • Modus

  • Molto Luce

  • MTSI

  • Nemo

  • Opple

  • Osram Digital Lighting

  • Panasonic Lifestyle Solutions

  • Performance in Lighting

  • Petridis

  • Platek

  • Rabalux

  • Ragni

  • Roblon

  • Rue du Commerce

  • Sammode

  • Schreder

  • Searchlight

  • SG Armaturen

  • Signify (Philips Lighting)

  • Siteco

  • Slamp

  • Sonepar

  • Speirs+Major

  • Thorpe

  • Tospo

  • Trilux

  • Tungsram

  • Viabizzuno

  • V-Tac

  • Vyrtych

  • Vizulo

  • WayFair

  • Whitecroft

  • Xal

  • Yankon

  • Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvzynb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lighting-fixtures-market-in-europe-activity-trends-and-forecasts-international-trade-and-distribution-channels-301557225.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

