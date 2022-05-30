Lighting Fixtures Market in Europe: Activity Trends and Forecasts, International Trade and Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers 30 European countries (Austria, Belgium-Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia).



The report is structured as follows:

Chapter I Basic data offers an overview of the European lighting fixtures industry with data on production, consumption, and international trade, highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe: residential/consumer lighting and professional lighting.

Chapter II Activity trend offers lighting fixtures basic data and the main macroeconomic indicators needed to analyse the performance of the sector by country for the last 6 years, together with forecasts for the next three years.

Chapter III International trade provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

Chapter IV Market structure offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment, by types of products manufactured, by light sources used by the European lighting fixtures manufacturers and an overview on new technologies. Financials data for a sample of companies and data on employment and productivity in the lighting industry are also provided.

Chapter V Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European lighting fixtures market through tables showing the breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for most of the largest companies. A selection of architectural offices and lighting designers is also included

Chapter VI and Chapter VII Sales by product and by country: major companies' market shares analyse the competitive system offering an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each segment and in each market via detailed tables showing data on lighting fixtures sales by product and by country of destination, percentage changes compared to the year before, market shares.

The report is the result of:

information collected from approximately 200 companies active in the lighting business. The information was gathered either through active participation or through company balance sheets, figures and estimates;

analysis of publisher databases for lighting fixtures in Europe and worldwide;

web scraping (localization of lighting retailers and other relevant trade outlets);

investor relations and balance-sheets for around 80 companies;

general documentation related to the lighting industry;

official figures for foreign trade provided by Eurostat.

Key Topics Covered:



1. BASIC DATA

European lighting market by segment: Lighting Fixtures, LED and Conventional Lamps; Lighting fixtures market by segment: Residential/Consumer, Architectural/Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor; Total lighting market by European country; Lighting fixtures production, international trade and consumption by European country

2. ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Production, consumption, international trade of lighting fixtures and comparison with selected country indicators, 2016-2021 and forecast 2022-2025.

3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2016-2021

4. MARKET STRUCTURE

Products and applications. Residential/Consumer Lighting Fixtures sales breakdown by style and by product; Architectural/Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor Lighting Fixtures sales breakdown by product and application. Market estimates and data for a sample of companies.

Financial results: financial analysis based on a sample of over 300 European companies active in the lighting sector, including: profitability ratios, structure ratios, employment data and per employees' ratios

5. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Overview. Lighting fixtures sales breakdown by distribution channel. Consumer and Professional luminaires. Market estimates and data for a sample of companies. A selection of contacts for the Contract market: Architectural and design offices, Lighting designers.

6. SALES BY PRODUCT: MAJOR COMPANIES' MARKET SHARE

7. SALES BY COUNTRY: MAJOR COMPANIES' MARKET SHARE

Select Companies Mentioned:

3F Filippi

Amira Impex

Artemide

Arup

Bartenbach

Beghelli

Belid

Bellalite

Bravida Prenad

Brilliant

Briloner

Coelux

Collingwood

Cree Europe

Dark at Night

Dar Lighting

DM Lights

Dextra

Delta Light

Disano

Draeger

DW Windsor

Eclatec

Eglo

Etap

Experience Brands

Feilo Sylvania

Fagerhult

Faro

Foscarini

Flos

Fonroche

Glamox

Hortilux

IBV Hungaria

iGuzzini

Ikea

Inotec

Kanlux

Kreon

LampenWelt

LEDS-C4

Ledvance

Linea Light

Lledo

Lombardo

L&S

Louis Poulsen

LTS

Luceco

Lucibel

Luxten

Markslojd

Modus

Molto Luce

MTSI

Nemo

Opple

Osram Digital Lighting

Panasonic Lifestyle Solutions

Performance in Lighting

Petridis

Platek

Rabalux

Ragni

Roblon

Rue du Commerce

Sammode

Schreder

Searchlight

SG Armaturen

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Siteco

Slamp

Sonepar

Speirs+Major

Thorpe

Tospo

Trilux

Tungsram

Viabizzuno

V-Tac

Vyrtych

Vizulo

WayFair

Whitecroft

Xal

Yankon

Zumtobel

