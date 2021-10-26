Lighting Market to Record a CAGR of 3.36% from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lighting market size is expected to increase by USD 16.32 bn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.36%. Technavio analyzes the market by type (LED technology and traditional technology), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and application (general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Lighting Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The lighting market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. Strong government support and incentive programs are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the lighting market during the forecast period.

Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Signify NV, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

