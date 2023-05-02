Lighting Product Market is Expected to Accumulate a Value of US$ 179.81 Billion by Registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 - TMR Report

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increasing installation of lighting fixtures as well as bulbs across various industries is anticipated to boost the demand within the global lighting products market. Furthermore, the emergence of new and energy-efficient lighting solutions, such as light-emitting diodes or LED technologies is also benefitting the market expansion.

Moreover, lucrative rebates and incentives offered by governments across the world to promote the use of LED are anticipated to drive up their adoption and aid in market growth in coming years. As per a recent business intelligence report, the global lighting products market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 and to reach the value of US$ 179.81 Bn by the end of 2031.

Increasing applications of lighting solutions and products in a wide range of end-use industry verticals is offering attractive revenue grab opportunities for the players in the global lighting products market.

Some of the key end uses for the products in the global lighting products market include commercial, hospitality, architectural, residential, industrial, and outdoor. Rising use of LED lights in outdoor places, such as parking spaces, pavements, and other public spaces is boosting market growth.

Lighting Product Market - Key Findings of the Report

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Sources of Light : Increasing demand for sustainable power sources, rising effective use of electric energy, and emergence of lighting solutions that consume less amount of energy, such as LED technologies, are boosting growth within the global lighting products market. Growing consumer preference for LED and other low-energy lighting products can be attributed to increasing need for highly durable, as well as energy efficient lighting solutions.

Growing Demand from Construction Sector : An increase in the number of ongoing construction projects across the world is boosting demand within the global lighting products market. This trend is also bolstered by the increasing global population that drives the demand for new residential projects. Apart from new commercial and residential construction projects, the growing demand within the global lighting products market can also be attributed to increasing demand from renovation and retrofitting applications around the world.

Increasing Adoption of LEDs: Owing to their compact, energy-efficient, cost-effective, and durable nature, LED bulbs and lights are used in a wide range of applications. They are used not only in residential and commercial sectors but also in outdoor and industrial applications. Increasing adoption of LED bulbs is boosting demand within the global lighting products market. Players are also focused on innovating their LED lights portfolio to offer unique products with smart functionalities and higher energy-efficiency.

Lighting Product Market - Growth Drivers

Rapid adoption of smart lighting products and technologies fuels demand in global lighting products market

Increasing popularity of connected lighting products and systems favors market growth

Increase in the efforts by governments towards sustainable development positively impacts expansion of the market

Lighting Product Market - Key Players

Some of the incumbent players functioning in the global lighting products market are Philips N.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Cree Inc., Lumerica, LEDtronics, Inc., Acuity Brands, GR Lighting, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Citizen Electronics, Havells India Pvt., and Patriot LED, among others.

Leading providers of lighting products are focused on mergers and acquisitions, launching new and technologically advanced products, and expanding their customer base. Furthermore, certain players in the global lighting products market are also engaged in collaborations and partnerships. Manufacturers operating in the market are focusing on research and development activities to facilitate product innovation.

Lighting Product Market: Segmentation

Lighting Product Market, by Type

LEDs

CFL

LFL

HID

Halogens

Incandescent

Lighting Product Market, by Application

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

Others

Lighting Product Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Hospitality

Outdoor

Architectural

Lighting Product Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

