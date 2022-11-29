U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

Lightpath Announces Addition of Inge Smidts, John Ghirardelli, and Nick Brown to its Board of Managers

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced the addition of Inge Smidts, John Ghirardelli, and Nick Brown to its Board of Managers, effective October 19, 2022.

Square logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightpath / Jaymie Scotto &amp; Associates, LLC)
Square logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightpath / Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC)

Lightpath announces the addition of Inge Smidts, John Ghirardelli, and Nick Brown to its Board of Managers.

Ms. Smidts brings to Lightpath more than 20 years of senior leadership including more than 12 years of experience within the communications industry. She currently serves as CEO of Cable and Wireless, a part of Liberty Latin America, following executive positions with Liberty Global and Telenet. From 1999 until 2009, Ms. Smidts was a business leader at Proctor and Gamble.

Mr. Ghirardelli brings to Lightpath nearly 20 years of experience in communications, digital infrastructure, and private equity. He currently serves as Executive Director of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, where he leads digital infrastructure investments in the Americas. Mr. Ghirardelli previously held positions with American Tower Corporation, Macquarie Group, TowerBrook Capital Partners, and Merrill Lynch & Co.

Mr. Brown brings to Lightpath almost 20 years of experience in communications, banking, and senior leadership. He currently serves as EVP of Corporate Finance and Development at Altice USA, having previously held positions as Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at Altice USA and Altice NV. Prior to these roles, Mr. Brown worked at Goldman Sachs and Espirito Santo (formerly Execution Noble) as an Equity Research Analyst covering European Telecoms and Media companies.

"Inge, John, and Nick represent great additions to Lightpath's Board of Managers, given their deep experience, knowledge, and successful track record in the communications industry," said Chris Morley, Chief Executive Officer of Lightpath. "With Inge's independent experience, John's leadership in the digital infrastructure space, and Nick's familiarity with our business, all are well positioned to impact the company as we continue to execute on our charter to develop and set a path of growth for Lightpath."

Lightpath is an infrastructure-based communications company that owns and operates a carrier-grade, all-fiber network throughout the Northeast United States, with over 20,000 route miles of fiber serving more than 13,500 locations.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: www.lightpathfiber.com.

For media inquiries:
JSA for Lightpath
1-866-695-3629 ext. 13
jsa_lightpath@jsa.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightpath-announces-addition-of-inge-smidts-john-ghirardelli-and-nick-brown-to-its-board-of-managers-301688333.html

SOURCE Lightpath

