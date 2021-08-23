U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

Lightpoint Medical and Telix Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement

·4 min read

Lightpoint's SENSEI® probe for minimally-invasive and robot-assisted surgery to be evaluated with Telix's molecularly-targeted imaging agent TLX599-CDx

Pairing of SENSEI® with Telix's ground-breaking imaging agents promises intra-operative detection of cancer in real-time

Partnership creates new pathways and treatment options in the fast-growing, high-value field of precision-guided cancer surgery

CHESHAM, England and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpoint Medical, a leading medical device company developing and marketing miniaturized imaging and sensing tools for minimally-invasive and robot-assisted surgery, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. Under the agreement, the two companies will explore how Lightpoint and Telix technologies may be used together for real-time intra-operative cancer detection.

SENSEI&#xae;, Lightpoint Medical&#x002019;s miniature surgical gamma probe, to be used with Telix&#x002019;s imaging agent TLX599-CDx in prostate cancer surgery
SENSEI®, Lightpoint Medical’s miniature surgical gamma probe, to be used with Telix’s imaging agent TLX599-CDx in prostate cancer surgery

Lightpoint has developed SENSEI®, a miniaturized surgical gamma probe for minimally-invasive and robot-assisted cancer surgery, approved for sale in the US, EU, UK and Australia. SENSEI® can be used with molecularly-targeted imaging agents, promising direct detection of cancer during surgery to help guide surgeons in the removal of cancer and the sparing of healthy, functional tissue.

Lightpoint and Telix will first evaluate the use of SENSEI® with Telix's investigational prostate cancer single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging agent TLX599-CDx (99mTc-HYNIC-iPSMA) for the intra-operative detection of cancerous pelvic lymph nodes. The objective of the collaboration is regulatory approval and commercialization of SENSEI® and TLX599-CDx for prostate cancer surgery.

Lightpoint CEO, Graeme Smith said "This strategic partnership agreement with Telix marks an important milestone for Lightpoint Medical. The combination of our miniaturized surgical gamma probe, SENSEI®, alongside Telix's ground-breaking imaging agents is intended to create an extremely precise technique to help surgeons detect cancer that might not otherwise be found during surgery, or conversely, confirm the absence of disease to help surgeons retain healthy, functional tissue. The collaboration between our two companies has the potential to transform surgical outcomes for patients across a range of major cancer types, starting with prostate cancer."

Telix CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch added "Bringing molecular imaging into the operating theatre is a key part of our portfolio strategy for urologic oncology, and the combination of Telix and Lightpoint technologies has the potential to transform treatment options for patients with cancer. This collaboration helps to reinforce Telix's position as a leader in developing advanced surgical technologies using highly targeted imaging techniques."

About TLX599-CDx

TLX599-CDx is an investigational product being developed by Telix to facilitate patient access to advanced prostate cancer imaging in countries where SPECT imaging is predominant in healthcare facilities. Whereas Telix's lead investigational product, Illuccix® for prostate cancer imaging, utilises positron emission tomography (PET), TLX599-CDx employs SPECT, a diagnostic imaging technology that is more widely available in healthcare facilities throughout the world. In April 2021 Telix announced the launch of the NOBLE Registry[1], a global consortium of investigator-led studies exploring the clinical utility of TLX599-CDx, with the objective to generate data and facilitate the design of future formal registration clinical trials.

About Lightpoint Medical

Lightpoint Medical develops and markets miniaturized imaging and sensing tools for intra-operative cancer detection. The company is addressing the urgent medical challenge that despite technological advances in robotic platforms, surgeons lack the tools to accurately detect cancer intra-operatively. As a result, cancer is often left behind or more healthy tissue than needed is removed, increasing the need for adjuvant therapies, causing post-surgical complications, and escalating healthcare costs.

Lightpoint has a pipeline of miniaturized surgical tools in development with the first, SENSEI®, recently approved for sale by regulators in the US, EU, UK and Australia. The first commercial focus is prostate cancer surgery with a planned expansion into other solid tumor types.

For more information visit: www.lightpointmedical.com; www.senseisurgical.com and follow Lightpoint on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,[2] and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[3] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union[4] and Canada.[5] None of Telix's products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

[1] ASX disclosure 19/04/21.

[2] ASX disclosure 24/11/20.

[3] ASX disclosure 14/04/21.

[4] ASX disclosure 1/05/20.

[5] ASX disclosure 16/12/20.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightpoint-medical-and-telix-pharmaceuticals-announce-strategic-collaboration-agreement-301360243.html

SOURCE Lightpoint Medical

