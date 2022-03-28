U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.92
    -17.14 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,615.34
    -245.90 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,142.42
    -26.88 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.80
    -28.19 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.86
    -6.04 (-5.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    -16.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4490
    -0.0430 (-1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0104 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3030
    +1.2430 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,425.54
    +2,573.97 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.00
    +11.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Lights for Dental Healthcare Market is Estimated at US$ 595.5 Mn by 2026 and expanding at 4.7% CAGR over 2022 - 2032 - Future Market Insights

·7 min read

Lights for Dental Healthcare Market By Light Source (LED, Halogen), Mobility (Fixed, Mobile), End Use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, U.A.E, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the COVID-19 dilemma, the global demand for lights for dental healthcare, which was anticipated to be worth US$ 462.7 million in 2020, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.4 percent to reach US$ 595.5 million by 2026.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Attributes

Details

Lights for Dental Healthcare Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)

4.4%

Lights for Dental Healthcare Market (2022)

US$ 490.1 Mn

Lights for Dental Healthcare Market (2026)

US$ 595.5 Mn

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14428

Dentists use dental lights to distinguish numerous nuances in diagnosing tissues because they provide high-quality illumination.

Growing global awareness of oral hygiene and dental treatment, as well as increased usage of dental lights, is expected to propel the lights for dental healthcare market share forward in the future years.

During the analysis period, increasing patient preference for dental health tourism is expected to present profitable growth prospects.

Dental treatment is inexpensive in nations such as Thailand, Egypt, and India, among others, with solid insurance policies for excellent patient care. As a result of these benefits, tourists are more likely to seek dental treatment in emerging countries, boosting the demand for lights for dental healthcare.

Furthermore, the procedure cost for dental health services such as orthodontics and dental crowns is five to ten times less than the actual price in nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Dental light market expansion is also likely to be fueled by experienced and qualified professionals providing oral healthcare in emerging countries.

Increased oral healthcare concerns as a result of poor eating habits, as well as an increase in the number of oral ailments, are expected to drive the demand for lights for dental healthcare.

According to the CDC, almost 90% of Americans over the age of 20 have cavities, and nearly 27% of adults have untreated dental caries. As a result, the aforementioned factors increase the demand for dental health services in order to better manage patients. However, a lack of public awareness about dental treatments could stymie the expansion of dental health clinics.

Discover More About Report Analysis With Figures And Data Tables, Along With The Table Of Contents. Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14428

Modern habits such as alcohol and cigarette use are also contributing to an increase in dental difficulties, resulting in a larger patient pool and driving demand for dental health services and dental lights.

In rising economies like India and Thailand, medical tourism has also been a major driver of demand for lights for dental healthcare. Patients are flocking to these rising nations for dental procedures since procedure costs are a fraction of what they are in North America and Europe.

Dental clinics are likely to generate demand for dental lights as they adopt new and technologically advanced goods.

Key Takeaways

  • In the year 2021, the lights for the dental healthcare market in the United States are expected to be worth US$147.1 million. In the global market, the country currently holds a 31.04 percent stake.

  • China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a light for the dental healthcare market size of US$59.9 million in 2026, representing a CAGR of 6.3 percent over the study period.

  • The halogen lights sub-segment is the second most valuable sub-segment in the product type category, with a projected CAGR of 3.7 percent during the assessment period.

  • The need for dental lighting will be driven by a growing senior population suffering from a variety of oral problems such as bleeding gums, gingivitis, and periodontal diseases.

  • During the next few years, the dental health clinics market is expected to rise significantly. Dental lights will be in higher demand in dental clinics as more technologically advanced gadgets become available to serve a broader population with optimal patient comfort.

  • After a careful examination of the pandemic's commercial ramifications and the resulting economic crisis, the Halogen segment's growth is revised to a revised 3.6 percent CAGR for the next seven years. The global lights for the dental healthcare market are now dominated by this category, which holds a 31.1 percent share.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14428

Competition Landscape

Danaher, DentalEZ, Flight Dental Systems, PLANMECA, TPC Advanced Technology, A-dec, Midmark, and Dr. Mach are some of the leading industry participants in the lights for the dental healthcare market. To extend their geographical presence and improve market share, notable company players in this industry are employing a variety of organic and inorganic growth techniques.

Key Segments

By Light Source:

  • LED

  • Halogen

By Mobility:

  • Fixed

  • Mobile

By End Use:

  • Dental Clinics

  • Hospitals

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What is the Growth Outlook of the Lights for Dental Healthcare Market?

  • What is the Projected Market Value of Lights for Dental Healthcare?

  • How is the Lights for Dental Healthcare Market Valuation?

  • Which Region Leads the Lights for Dental Healthcare Market?

  • What Factors lead to Lights for Dental Healthcare Market Expansion?

Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-14428

Top Reports Related To Healthcare Market Insights

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Currently, the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is valued at US$ 702.4 Mn, and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 6.2% (2022-2029) to end up with a market of US$ 1.07 Bn by the end of 2029.

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market: Sales in the global microneedle drug delivery systems market are slated to increase at a healthy 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period, topping US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030, up from US$ 722.2 Mn in 2022.

eClinical Solutions and Software Market: eClinical Solutions and Software Market is likely to exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lights-for-dental-healthcare-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lights-for-dental-healthcare-market-is-estimated-at-us-595-5-mn-by-2026-and-expanding-at-4-7-cagr-over-2022--2032--future-market-insights-301511767.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • Tesla requests approval for another stock split, shares jump

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports on Tesla's plans for a stock split.

  • Rolls-Royce Falls Back as Golden Share Reality Damps Merger Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shares slumped as much as 12%, reversing some of Friday’s gains, as analysts talked down the possibility of a takeover bid for the aircraft-engine maker.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey - live updates

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Throughout the pandemic, investors were quick to put money into the market, and many popular growth stocks reached absurdly rich valuations. Rampant inflation is likely to drive a deceleration in business and consumer spending, and investors are worried about the negative repercussions for corporate revenue and profit growth. With prices falling, many of those richly valued growth stocks are priced more attractively now.

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    The last time the EV manufacturer announced a stock split, shares rallied about 80% from the disclosure until the split became effective.

  • How Important Could Upstart's Auto Business Be by 2032?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has taken the lending industry by storm with a platform that helps make affordable credit available to more Americans. The company's product competes primarily with the FICO credit score, which, while historically critical to lenders, is a flawed method for determining a person's creditworthiness. As a study conducted by Upstart in 2019 found, 80% of Americans have never defaulted on a debt, yet only 50% of Americans have access to prime credit based on their FICO scores.

  • Xpeng earnings were ‘constrained somewhat' by chip shortages, exec says

    Xpeng Vice Chairman Brian Gu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the company amid earnings data and supply chain pressures amid the chip shortage.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • ‘Our oldest child is now in college, but we’re still paying our own student loans.’ We took out $55K in student loans, and 22 years later, we’re still paying and the balance has not budged. What should we do?

    FIX MY WALLET MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

    The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum. The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price.

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F