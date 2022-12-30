U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Lightspeed Announces Merline Saintil is Stepping Down from its Board of Directors

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that Merline Saintil is stepping down from its Board of Directors,  effective December 31, 2022.

Merline Saintil (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)
Merline Saintil (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

Saintil served on Lightspeed's Board for over two years and currently serves on the board of several technology companies, including Rocket Lab, GitLab, TD SYNNEX, Symbotic, and Evolv Technology.

"On behalf of our Board and management team, we thank Merline for her commitment and significant contributions to Lightspeed," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Executive Chair of Lightspeed. "Since joining the Board, Merline, with her deep technology and product expertise, has provided us with perspectives that have helped Lightspeed achieve important milestones and paved the way for future success."

"It has been an honor to work with Lightspeed's Board and leadership team," said Saintil. "While I remain a strong believer in the Company and its strategy, I must step away at this time to give appropriate focus to my responsibilities serving on the boards of a number of other public companies."

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit: lightspeedhq.com
On social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.) (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-announces-merline-saintil-is-stepping-down-from-its-board-of-directors-301711226.html

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

