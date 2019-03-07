Lightspeed to Increase IPO Price, Seeking C$240 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed POS Inc. is aiming to price its initial public offering above its previously disclosed range and now seeks to raise C$240 million ($179 million) after strong investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Montreal-based payments technology company expects to price its shares at C$16 apiece Thursday, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The IPO could now value Lightspeed at about C$1.4 billion, the people said, though it’s unclear how many shares will be outstanding after the offering.

Lightspeed initially said in February that it would seek to raise C$200 million in its IPO with plans to price its shares at C$13 and C$15 apiece.

Lightspeed is expected to start trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LSPD, the people said.

A representative for Lightspeed declined to comment.

The company is expected to have a dual-class share structure upon completion of the offering with Lightspeed Chief Executive Officer Dax Dasilva owning multiple voting shares that grant him voting rights for just under 50 percent of the outstanding stock.

Lightspeed makes point-of-sale software used by more than 50,000 retailers and restaurants, according to its website.

Bank of Montreal, National Bank Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the share sale, according to regulatory filings.

