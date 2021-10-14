U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.25
    +33.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,489.00
    +232.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,890.25
    +126.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.80
    +20.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    +1.09 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    -2.14 (-10.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3420
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,131.34
    +3,457.79 (+6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.22
    +52.82 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.40
    +49.58 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Lightspeed Restaurant integrates top features from Upserve, Gastrofix, Kounta and iKentoo

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

Lightspeed Restaurant (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)
Lightspeed Restaurant (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

Dining out in the US and Canada is on the rise again, but business needs have fundamentally changed. Through strategic global acquisitions, Lightspeed has combined the power of Upserve, Gastrofix, Kounta and iKentoo with new solutions and modules, to simplify processes and enable merchants to build thriving businesses for the future. This best-in-class solution built through years of strategic investments and innovation, brings together an innovative POS, contactless integrated payments, online ordering, advanced inventory, and analytics to create a powerful hospitality platform for running a smarter, more efficient restaurant.

"After years of strategically bringing together the best talent and technology in the hospitality industry, we're excited to bring this long-awaited solution to the United States and Canada after a successful launch in Europe last quarter," said Peter Dougherty, GM, Hospitality, Lightspeed. "Digital adoption has been an important lifeline for restaurants and it's clear there are greater efficiencies to be realized with new technology. Lightspeed Restaurant was built to meet these challenges by putting new data into the hands of independent restaurateurs to help them make smarter decisions about their business."

The new Lightspeed Restaurant is now available in North America in a phased rollout to select restaurants after launching in Europe this summer with new customers like fast casual mega-chain Dean & David.

Lightspeed Restaurant's Key Merchant Resources Include:

  • Best-in-class Analytics and Reporting
    Lightspeed Restaurant tells operators what brings their customers back, who their best servers are and why, and makes them feel like they're on the floor every day even if they manage several locations.

  • Data at your Fingertips
    Restaurant owners, chefs and managers receive a daily email detailing everything they need to know before doors open, and a shift prep email detailing reservations, VIP guests, and notes for the service ahead.

  • Comprehensive Integrated Inventory
    Track and automate inventory without breaking the bank. Know exactly how much product was sold, how much is still on hand, and how much is needed from a supplier for the next order.

  • Easy-to-Use and Train Workflows
    Optimized by years of user testing, Lightspeed Restaurant is easy to use and train on, key for hiring and retaining new staff and running smoother shifts.

  • Contactless ordering and payments with Order Anywhere
    Fully integrated with Lightspeed Restaurant, Order Anywhere provides contactless ordering and payments for dine-in, and commission-free ordering for takeout, with the flexibility to either pre-pay online or pay at pick up, while avoiding expensive third-party fees.

"The difference with Lightspeed Restaurant is the accuracy of information," said Antonio Arias, founder of Once Finger Lakes, a restaurant and wine tasting room in upstate New York, who began using Lightspeed Restaurant in beta this year. "When everything is on the same system and fully integrated, everything flows better. With POS, analytics, and inventory all under the Lightspeed umbrella, that's the dream. "

In a recent Lightspeed and OnePoll study of over 2,000 merchants and consumers, 90% of US hospitality merchants credit the adoption of technology to their survival and 50% are looking for technology to help automate tasks – a key requirement for a short-staffed industry.

"The quality of service and product really has an impact on the quality of my life," said Brook Neale, GM of Mexiko Strasse who started using Lightspeed Restaurant in 2021. "A lot of people go into gastronomy out of passion and the less they have to worry about, the better. I really feel that Lightspeed is helping people get on with their businesses, and making a practical effect on their day-to-day life."

About Lightspeed
Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, and used by merchants around the world including Five Guys, Canlis, Momofuku, Tommy John, and Vera Wang, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Victoria Baker
NKPR
victoriab@nkpr.net

Lightspeed Media Relations
media@lightspeedhq.com

Logo: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)
Logo: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-launches-new-flagship-restaurant-platform-in-north-america-with-innovative-analytics-payments-inventory-management-301399968.html

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c6410.html

Recommended Stories

  • Thinkific Announces Filing of Shelf Prospectus

    Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses and other learning products, has filed a preliminary and final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 14th, 2021

    After a choppy session on Wednesday, a return to $0.000030 levels would be needed to support a breakout.

  • Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices will boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supplies. Brent crude futures gained 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $84.05 a barrel by 1010 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 77 cents, or 1%, to $81.21, more than recouping the previous day's 0.3% decline.

  • How Alibaba Makes Money: core e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment

    Alibaba generates most of its revenue from its core e-commerce business, while its cloud computing business continues to post strong growth.

  • Global Gas Crisis Spilling Over Into Oil Markets, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresShortages of natural gas in Europe and Asia are boosting demand for oil, deepening what was already a sizable supply deficit in crude markets, the International Energy Agency said. Crude has surged above $80 a barrel, the highest in three years, as traders anticipated that re

  • Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People

    Being self-employed has a multitude of benefits. While you can be your own boss and enjoy the flexibility and agency that comes along with this style of employment, there are certain things that aren’t as readily available. This includes employer … Continue reading → The post Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Bitcoin Mining After the China Ban: US Dominance Is Set to Continue

    China has “missed the ball” as geopolitical certainties and access to cheap power and infrastructure enable the U.S. to take more bitcoin mining market share.

  • Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'

    A campaign calling on workers at Chinese tech companies and other high-profile firms to log their working hours on a public internet page has gone viral, in the latest backlash against a culture of overtime. Organised by four anonymous creators who described themselves as recent graduates, the "Worker Lives Matter" campaign calls on employees at tech firms to enter their company name, position, and working hours in a spreadsheet posted on GitHub. As of Thursday morning, more than 4,000 people who said they worked at tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and ByteDance had registered their data.

  • United Airlines’ Vaccine Mandate Program Is Limited by Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge barred United Airlines Holdings Inc. from placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave, as part of its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program for employees. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.

  • Walmart Boosting Off-Peak Container Processing in LA by Up to 50%

    Big-box retailers including Walmart, along with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS), have detailed plans to expand container operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as part of the Biden administration's efforts to unclog a massive bottleneck at the country's largest container terminal complex. The details come ahead of a virtual meeting President Joe Biden is holding with port leadership and dock labor on Wednesday to discuss transportation challenges throughout the supply chain.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Floor

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to show signs of stability.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Hyundai Motor plans to develop its own chips

    Hyundai Motor is the latest automaker to announce plans to develop its own semiconductor chips in order to reduce reliance on chipmakers, according to the company's global chief operating officer, José Munoz. As car sales fell during the pandemic, automakers paused their orders just as electronics manufacturers began ramping up production, and snapping up the existing supply of chips, to meet the raised demand in laptops and gaming consoles. When consumers started buying vehicles again, automakers were met with a global semiconductor shortage that has led to most OEMs — apart from Tesla and Toyota — idling production lines that caused a dip in car sales.

  • China Set to Cut Fuel Exports as Power Crisis Spurs Domestic Use

    (Bloomberg) -- China, Asia’s biggest oil refiner by capacity, is set to slash fuel exports as it keeps more supplies for domestic use amid a power crisis stemming from coal shortages.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresOutflows of oil products such as diesel and gasoline are expected to slip this month due to tighter balances

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • Deere workers go on strike after UAW fails to reach deal

    Earlier this month, the world's largest farm equipment maker and the UAW union reached an agreement after weeks of negotiation on wages and other benefits, but 90% of the union's workers voted against the deal. "Pickets have been set up, and our members are organized and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs," Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4, said on Thursday. Separately, Deere said it remained committed to reaching a new agreement, adding that it had not yet estimated when it would complete negotiations.