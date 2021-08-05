U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.50
    +7.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,753.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,091.25
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.20
    +6.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    +0.29 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6780
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.48
    +54.71 (+5.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.79
    +94.71 (+0.34%)
     

Lightspeed Payments deploys to hospitality merchants across five European markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Expansion follows launch of integrated financial services in the United Kingdom

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the general availability of Lightspeed Payments for hospitality merchants in Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Lightspeed POS Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Lightspeed POS Inc.)
Lightspeed POS Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Lightspeed POS Inc.)

To provide custom, localized financial solutions in each market, Lightspeed has partnered with global payments platform Adyen to enable hospitality businesses to meet evolving consumer demand with reliable and secure payment processing options.

Lightspeed Payments is currently available to retail businesses in Canada and the United States as well as hospitality merchants in the United States. In the coming months this is planned to expand to serve Lightspeed merchants in the Asia-Pacific region, including customers of the recent acquisition of Vend . The expansion of Lightspeed's integrated financial services offerings to these new markets is a milestone for Lightspeed as non-North American markets comprise over 40% of Lightspeed's global customer locations.

Lightspeed Payments provides independent hospitality businesses critical tools such as mobile and contactless payments, allowing them to process payments faster and manage their businesses from a single platform. In a constantly shifting hospitality market that has become increasingly digital and consumer-driven, integrated payments provides an advantage for successful restaurateurs.

"The hospitality industry in Europe is rebounding just in time for summer holidays and this is a crucial time for the small and medium-sized businesses we serve in that region," says Jona Georgiou, Lightspeed's global General Manager of Payments. "This expansion empowers our customers around the world to generate faster, more secure transactions that give them richer data about their business and meet the needs of their guests."

Lightspeed survey data gathered from both small-business owners and consumers in the United Kingdom and Europe, shows that 94% of small-business owners in the United Kingdom believe that integrated payments provide significant cost savings. New data also shows that over half of French consumers now prefer to pay with a credit or debit card or make mobile payments, while 62% prefer contactless payments for their speed and sanitary benefits. Similarly, a majority of German consumers signaled they believe that independent businesses should be required to offer at least one electronic payment option in addition to cash payments, according to a representative study by the German digital association Bitkom.

"The COVID-19 health crisis accelerated the use of contactless solutions, a necessary evolution but also a real asset that saves a lot of time. Lightspeed Payments combines convenience, transparency and cost reduction," said Maxime Barré, founder and owner of Michelin-starred French restaurant, La Belle Étoile. "The transparent transaction rates and the ability to immediately credit a customer's account in the event of a cashier error encouraged us to make this choice."

About Lightspeed
Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c4861.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had jumped 11.8% higher at 11:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The gain came after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • 'While demand is still high, it’s costing a lot for Uber and Lyft to bring drivers onto the network': Analyst

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities Analyst joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what investors should takeaway from Uber’s earnings report and what it means long-term for the company