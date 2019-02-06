Lightspeed to Seek C$200 Million in Canadian Listing

(Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed POS Inc., which filed for an initial public offering Wednesday, is seeking to raise about C$200 million ($151.4 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

The Montreal-based maker of payments software has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian regulators and plans to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker LSPD, it said in the filing. Bank of Montreal, National Bank Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are running the share sale.

Representatives for BMO and National Bank declined to comment on the size of the listing. Representatives for Lightspeed didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The pending IPO comes after Lightspeed raised $166 million in 2017 from an investor group led by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec. The company plans to use the proceeds from the share sale to strengthen its balance sheet and to grow the business, including through potential acquisitions, the filing shows.

“We believe the opportunity to transform commerce and create opportunity for all, with technology that is available to all, is enormous,” said Dax Dasilva, founder and chief executive officer of Lightspeed.

Lightspeed had a net loss of $99 million for the year ended Dec. 31 on revenue of $72 million. That compared with a loss of $96 million on $57 million for fiscal 2018, through March 31.

It would be the largest Canadian technology listing since Ceridian HCM Holdings Inc. raised $531 million in April in a dual-listing in Canada and the U.S., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Lightspeed makes point-of-sale software used by more than 50,000 retailers and restaurants, according to its website.

