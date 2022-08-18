Lightspeed Systems Welcomes Sheridan Doerr as Executive VP of Customer Success

Sheridan Doerr

Ms. Doerr joins Lightspeed as the Executive Vice President of Customer Success and with deep expertise in education spanning nearly 30 years.

Austin, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed" or “the Company”), announced today that it has appointed Sheridan Doerr to the new role of Executive Vice President of Customer Success. The addition deepens Lightspeed’s leadership team and brings the evolving needs of the education customer to the forefront across the business.

Ms. Doerr joins Lightspeed with deep expertise in education spanning nearly 30 years and including as co-founder of Fluence Learning, an educational assessment company focused on college-readiness. She has also served in customer success leadership roles for education focused organizations such as Illuminate Education, Amplify, and Riverside Publishing. Prior to those roles, Ms. Doerr taught elementary school for eight years.

“Serving 20 million students globally is a great honor and responsibility for Lightspeed, one that requires exemplary leadership and customer focus,” said Brian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed Systems. “Sheridan is the leader Lightspeed and our customers need to ensure a world-class experience. We’re excited to have her join the team and to push Lightspeed to new heights.”

In her new role at Lightspeed, Ms. Doerr will lead the customer success, implementation, and technical support teams to ensure IT leaders, educators, and other school staff have the services they need to effectively leverage technology and keep students safe. In addition, Ms. Doerr will partner with the newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Brook Bock, and the Chief Technology Officer, Carson McMillan, to accelerate Lightspeed’s vision of a customer-centric platform.

“With so many challenges facing schools right now, effective and seamless technology can help school staff better ensure student safety and educational efficacy with their limited resources,” said Ms. Doerr. “I’m thrilled to help schools through the Lightspeed platform and look forward to enabling the safe and excellent education that our students deserve.”

The Company recently appointed Ms. Bock as Chief Product Officer and Colin McCabe as Director of International Sales, building the expertise of the leadership team amidst ongoing growth. The Company also recently received a strategic growth investment from Genstar Capital, joining existing investor Madison Dearborn Partners, to extend Lightspeed’s market leadership position and continue the successful execution of its strategy. In January, Lightspeed acquired CatchOn, the most advanced educational analytics solution, to expand its product offerings.

