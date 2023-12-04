Lightstream to acquire Monon Telephone Company

Dec. 4—LightStream, based in Buffalo, Ind., has agreed to purchase Monon Telephone Company, Inc..

The purchase adds to LightStream's existing fiber network in White and Pulaski Counties.

"We have been neighbors to Monon since we started as a phone company in 1954," says Brent Gillum, LightStream CEO. "Adding the town of Monon and its surrounding area fits perfectly with our existing coverage and service platform."

LightStream has invested over $42 million in its fiber network. In addition to internet and phone services, customers can now include managed Wi-Fi service to their home or business to improve their internet experience.

"Indiana is showing that small towns are critical to economic growth and opportunities. We are proud of LightStream and its pursuit to better connectivity in some very rural parts of the state," says Alan Terrell, President of Indiana Rural Broadband Association.

Monon Telephone Company was founded in 1900 and has been family owned since 1921.

"The Hanway family is ready for a new chapter," general manager Bruce Hanway said. "We know that our beloved company of 100-plus years is in great hands with our neighbors at LightStream."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals which are expected to be final in the first half of 2024.

"We understand what it means to be a rural internet provider in Indiana," said Josh Bowsher, LightStream board chairman. "We will extend our cooperative values to the Monon area, and we look forward to seeing many new faces."