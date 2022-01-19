U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,567.97
    -9.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,326.85
    -41.62 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,434.88
    -72.02 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.96
    -19.27 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.26
    +1.83 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    +27.50 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.57 (+2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8490
    -0.0160 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2520
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,875.29
    +282.93 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.72
    -2.03 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.87
    +19.32 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Lightstream Names Joe Vadakkan as Global Executive Vice President for Sales and Engineering

·2 min read

Cloud security veteran and key strategist joins emerging service provider to drive growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in cloud security, digital transformation and managed services, today announced the hiring of Joe Vadakkan as the company's new executive vice president for global sales and engineering. As an IT, cloud and security thought leader, Joe will lead Lightstream's global cloud security engineering and sales organization to drive execution of customers' cloud security strategies and elevate their innovation at scale.

(PRNewsfoto/Lightstream)
(PRNewsfoto/Lightstream)

"Joe is a prominent industry veteran with extensive leadership experience in cloud security sales and innovation, having driven many of the industry's successful, secure digital transformations," said Lightstream Co-CEO, Jim Cassell. "I'm excited to welcome him to Lightstream's executive team, and I look forward to working with him on our mission to enable our global customers to progressively innovate and grow effectively with Lightstream's cloud security solutions."

"We are very excited to have Joe join the Lightstream team," stated Rod Stout, Co-CEO of Lightstream. "His unique ability to help customers realize value and achieve desired business outcomes in unparalleled. With his in-depth knowledge in partner distribution strategies and his success in building and growing world class organizations, Joe will help Lightstream bring continuous value to its customers and achieve our growth objectives."

Joe has over 20 years of technical and business leadership experience in the areas of global infrastructure and security, most recently having served in a strategic services leadership role at Optiv, a pure play cybersecurity firm. Prior to that, he was responsible for building and running Optiv's cloud security organization. He has also held leadership roles and provided strategic guidance for startups, venture capital and private equity firms and Fortune 2000 companies.

"I am very excited to join the Lightstream team and look forward to taking the company's technology and services innovation to the next level to fuel future growth," said Joe. "Lightstream has a great business model and a talented team that are fast movers on solving customer needs. I believe it is uniquely positioned to accelerate secure client innovation through its Lightstream Connect platform for Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google and integration with a security partner ecosystem that enables it to compete in today's global market."

About Lightstream

Lightstream provides full-service cloud, connectivity, and security solutions to enterprises worldwide with a focus on managed services for all three, as well as cloud infrastructure implementation, security, and support.

Lightstream has been named multiple times as a Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year, and is an AWS Security Competency Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, and a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner with Security Competency. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightstream-names-joe-vadakkan-as-global-executive-vice-president-for-sales-and-engineering-301464063.html

SOURCE Lightstream

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Investors Need to Think About Enterprise Products Partners' Distribution in a Different Way Going Forward

    Midstream giant Enterprise has plenty of cash to pay its distribution, but don't expect big increases anytime soon.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 51...

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 10 Best Fertilizer Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best fertilizer stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks To Buy Now. Fertilizer prices across the world have skyrocketed in recent months amid a production lull from China, an export ban in […]

  • Tesla Earnings Estimates Are Rising, but the Stock Is Down. What’s Behind the Paradox.

    Analysts are lifting earnings estimates on EV giant Tesla, but shares have been caught up in something bigger than just one stock.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Shares of electric-semi maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading lower on Tuesday, amid a broad sell-off of technology stocks that was likely triggered by rising government-bond yields. As of 3 p.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Procter & Gamble tops earnings estimates amid inflation, price hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Procter & Gamble's latest earnings report and how the consumer goods company is raising prices to combat inflation.

  • Top Glaxo scientist defects to join Jeff Bezos’s bid to defy ageing

    Dame Emma Walmsley's campaign to reignite growth at GlaxoSmithKline by focusing on cutting-edge drug research has suffered a heavy blow with the resignation of Hal Barron, the superstar scientist she headhunted and paid more than herself.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • Why Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Looks Like A Quality Company

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.