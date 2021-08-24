Lightstream Welcomes Denise Anderson as Senior Director of Partner Business Development

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream announced today the hiring of Denise Anderson as the company's new Senior Director of Partner Business Development. In her role, Denise will be responsible for owning the executive partner relationships and helping to drive joint growth strategies.

"We are extremely pleased to have Denise join the Lightstream team," stated Jim Cassell, Co-CEO of Lightstream. "She is a natural strategist and corporate thought leader who can identify and implement innovative business development strategies and operational processes that will allow our cross-collaborative teams to achieve and exceed targets. Denise is critical to supporting the explosive growth that Lightstream is experiencing in our cloud, security, and managed services businesses."

Denise has spent over 20 years in direct and indirect channel sales and service provider organizations. She has spent the last 10 years primarily focused in cybersecurity channel strategy and partner-to-partner (P2P) business development. She has experience in developing, accelerating and operationalizing channel and partner Go-To-Market strategies with concrete results, including driving an average of 50% YoY growth with strategic partnerships and accelerating partner revenues in excess of $100 million.

According to Denise, "Lightstream represents an exciting opportunity for growth thanks to its combined cloud, security and network practices. Rather than simply identifying gaps, Lightstream's lifecycle approach enables customers to trust a proven partner who can provide integrated professional, advisory and managed services across a customer's entire IT stack. I look forward to continuing to solve some of our customers' biggest challenges through the combined strength of our market-leading partnerships and Lightstream products and services."

About Lightstream

Lightstream provides full-service cloud, connectivity, and security solutions to enterprises worldwide with a focus on managed services for all three, as well as cloud infrastructure implementation, security, and support.

Lightstream was named Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and is an AWS Security Competency Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, and a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner with Security Competency. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or LinkedIn.

