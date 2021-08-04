U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Lightwave Logic Announces Breakthrough Thermal Design for Use in Ultra-High-Speed Polymers

·3 min read

Enhanced Thermal Properties Enable the Speed, Flexibility and Stability Needed for High-Volume Silicon Foundry Processes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has developed improved thermal design properties for electro-optic polymers used in its Polymer Plus™ and Polymer Slot™ modulators, enabling the speed, flexibility and stability needed for high-volume silicon foundry processes.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightwave Logic, Inc.)
Lightwave Logic, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightwave Logic, Inc.)

"High-temperature thermal performance is one measure of robustness and a key metric commonly discussed with potential customers for fiber optic datacenter and telecommunications applications," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Our in-house team successfully created a 2x improvement in r33, while allowing higher stability during poling and post-poling. This provides not only better thermal performance, but also enables greater design flexibility in high-volume silicon foundry PDK (process development kit) processes. This is critical as we seek to make our technology ubiquitous throughout the marketplace.

"Preliminary results suggest that Lightwave Logic's recently developed electro-optic polymer material, designed based on customer input, displays unrivaled thermal performance tolerance as compared to any commercial solution in use today. We look forward to receiving feedback on this exciting new material from our potential customers," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.
Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
LWLG@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-announces-breakthrough-thermal-design-for-use-in-ultra-high-speed-polymers-301348056.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

