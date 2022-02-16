U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.75
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,871.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,565.50
    -44.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.90
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6800
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,995.71
    +511.08 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.38
    +19.80 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,432.21
    +567.02 (+2.11%)
     

Lightweight Materials Market for Electric Vehicles to Expand at CAGR of 25.4% During Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Lightweight materials are in high demand for battery packs, interior trims, and external trims in electric vehicles, which is anticipated to contribute to expansion of the global market

- Major participants in the global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles are spending more on and developing their manufacturing capabilities to install lightweight vehicle components

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles was valued over US$ 3.36 Bn in 2020. The global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles is anticipated to cross the mark of US$ 50.78 Bn by 2031. Companies in the global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles are likely to acquire significant growth prospects in the future years, as fuel prices rise and sales of highly efficient electric vehicles climb throughout the world. Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in many developing nations, which is helping to boost the global market. Firms in the global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles are stepping up their efforts to boost its global production of lightweight materials.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Electric cars are becoming more popular in developing nations due to their fuel economy, great performance, and lightweight. End users are gaining interest in battery-powered electric vehicles. Major players in the global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles are funding and increasing their production capacities in order to deploy more of these materials.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2750

Lightweight materials, such as non-metallic composites, can assist in decreasing weight, increasing battery life whilst also retaining the vehicle's structural as well as esthetic integrity. Making the transition from metals to non-metallic composite materials presents opportunity for automotive makers to achieve marginal gains that is likely to lead to more sustainable and efficient electric vehicles.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Growing use of metals and alloys in electric cars for battery packs, external trims, and interior trims is likely to drive the global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles. Various metals such as nickel, copper, aluminum, and others are in high demand for use in electric automobiles.

  • The exterior trim segment of the global market is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Thus, increase in manufacturing of external trimmings, interior trims, and battery packs is expected to drive the demand for lightweight materials for electric cars.

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2750

  • Rise usage of non-metallic composite materials in the manufacturing process of electric cars, such as glass-fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) and carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), helps minimize weight of the vehicle and so prolongs the life of the battery of electric vehicles.

  • Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market for lightweight materials for electric cars. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 28.1% during the projection period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by rise in demand for lightweight materials for electric automobiles in different applications such as interior trims, exterior trims, and battery packs.

Lightweight Materials Market for Electric Vehicles: Growth Drivers

  • In 2020, engineering plastics constituted a significant portion of the global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles. Exterior & interior and décor of electric automobiles, electrical components, power trains, and under-the-hood parts all make use of engineering plastics.

  • Europe is another major player in the global lightweight materials market for electric vehicles. In Europe, Germany dominated the regional market in 2020 and is likely to prevail as a prominent regional player during the forecast period. The market in Germany is driven by rise in demand for lightweight materials in interior trims, external trimmings, and the battery pack of electric cars.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2750

Global Lightweight Materials Market for Electric Vehicles: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

  • LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • SGL Carbon SE

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Constellium SE

Global Lightweight Materials Market for Electric Vehicles: Segmentation

Material

  • Metals and Alloys

  • Composites

  • Engineering Plastics

  • Others

Application

  • Interior Trim

  • Exterior Trim

  • Electric Motor and Powertrain

  • Battery Pack

  • Electronic Components

  • Bumper

  • Lighting

  • Connector and Cable

  • Dashboard

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Methyl Salicylate Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methyl-salicylate-market.html

Refined Wax Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/refined-wax-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/lightweight-materials-industry.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightweight-materials-market-for-electric-vehicles-to-expand-at-cagr-of-25-4-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301482740.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 3 strategies to sustain your 2022 financial resolutions

    A financial resolution doesn’t have to be one and done. Keeping tabs on your financial goals during the year can help you sustain success.

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.