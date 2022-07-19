Pixar's 'Lightyear' will hit Disney+ on August 3rd

Lightyear didn't hit the box office heights Disney hoped for, despite it being the first Pixar movie to debut exclusively in theaters in over two years. You won't have to wait too much longer to stream the movie at home, though. It's coming to Disney+ on August 3rd, 47 days after it landed in theaters.

While it's technically a Toy Story spinoff, it has a meta element to it. The action figure in the Toy Story movies is supposedly based on Lightyear, an in-universe film characters like Andy seemingly watched (making this a quasi-prequel). This time around, Buzz is in human form and is voiced by Chris Evans. He's an astronaut who, along with his crew and commander, gets stuck on a strange planet and needs to find a way home. The cast also includes Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin and Uzo Aduba.