Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Size to Grow by USD 1.4 bn, Non-cropland Affecting Nature Of Lignocellulosic Feedstock to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market by Conversion Process and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.4 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The non-dependent nature of lignocellulosic feedstock on cropland is driving market growth. Lignocellulosic feedstocks, such as dedicated biomass crops, can be planted on land that is not used for food production, which is an efficient way of feedstock production. The conversion of non-food crop-growing lands to woody biomass-producing lands does not impact food prices. Therefore, the non-dependence of lignocellulosic feedstock cultivation on croplands is increasing their adoption, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The complex and costly conversion process is a challenge to market growth. The conversion of lignocellulose to biofuels such as bioethanol is challenging due to factors such as the recalcitrant nature of lignin to degradation and the inefficient breakdown of hemicellulose and cellulose. Other factors include the wide range of sugars released from the carbohydrate polymers and the high operating costs incurred in the transportation, storage, and collection of lignocellulosic feedstocks. The conversion process is complex and in the nascent stage. Therefore, it faces various challenges in achieving mass commercialization. In addition, high costs are incurred due to the low economies of scale for producers. These factors are hindering the adoption of biofuel production from lignocellulosic feedstocks.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By conversion process, the market has been segmented into biochemical and thermochemical. The biochemical segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The biochemical conversion process results in the production of co-products, depending on the type of feedstock and the pretreatment method used. Some of the common co-products include extractives, lignin, and unhydrolyzed cellulose. The growth will be driven by the rising use of bioethanol as a transport fuel and its increasing demand. Such factors will drive the growth of the biochemical segment during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa. North America will be the leading region with 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Abengoa SA

  • Aemetis Inc.

  • BDI BioEnergy International GmbH

  • Borregaard ASA

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • China Petrochemical Corp.

  • Clariant AG

  • ENERKEM Inc.

  • ETIP B SABS

  • Genera Inc.

  • Gevo Inc.

  • GranBio Investimentos SA

  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • Iogen Corp.

  • Neste Corp.

  • New Energy Blue LLC

  • Novozymes AS

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Vance Group Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Biofuel from Sugar Crops Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (aviation, automotive, power, and marine) and geography (South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the aviation segment will be significant.

Bioenergy Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (transportation, off-grid electricity, cooking, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant.

Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.4 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

30.67

Regional analysis

North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abengoa SA, Aemetis Inc., BDI BioEnergy International GmbH, Borregaard ASA, Caterpillar Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Clariant AG, ENERKEM Inc., ETIP B SABS, Genera Inc., Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Iogen Corp., Neste Corp., New Energy Blue LLC, Novozymes AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vance Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Conversion Process

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Conversion Process

  • 5.3 Biochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Thermochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Conversion Process

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abengoa SA

  • 10.4 Aemetis Inc.

  • 10.5 Borregaard ASA

  • 10.6 China Petrochemical Corp.

  • 10.7 Clariant AG

  • 10.8 Gevo Inc.

  • 10.9 GranBio Investimentos SA

  • 10.10 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

  • 10.11 Neste Corp.

  • 10.12 New Energy Blue LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lignocellulosic-feedstock-based-biofuel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-4-bn-non-cropland-affecting-nature-of-lignocellulosic-feedstock-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301665228.html

SOURCE Technavio

