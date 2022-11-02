Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Size to Grow by USD 1.4 bn, Non-cropland Affecting Nature Of Lignocellulosic Feedstock to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market by Conversion Process and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The non-dependent nature of lignocellulosic feedstock on cropland is driving market growth. Lignocellulosic feedstocks, such as dedicated biomass crops, can be planted on land that is not used for food production, which is an efficient way of feedstock production. The conversion of non-food crop-growing lands to woody biomass-producing lands does not impact food prices. Therefore, the non-dependence of lignocellulosic feedstock cultivation on croplands is increasing their adoption, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The complex and costly conversion process is a challenge to market growth. The conversion of lignocellulose to biofuels such as bioethanol is challenging due to factors such as the recalcitrant nature of lignin to degradation and the inefficient breakdown of hemicellulose and cellulose. Other factors include the wide range of sugars released from the carbohydrate polymers and the high operating costs incurred in the transportation, storage, and collection of lignocellulosic feedstocks. The conversion process is complex and in the nascent stage. Therefore, it faces various challenges in achieving mass commercialization. In addition, high costs are incurred due to the low economies of scale for producers. These factors are hindering the adoption of biofuel production from lignocellulosic feedstocks.

Market Segmentation

By conversion process, the market has been segmented into biochemical and thermochemical. The biochemical segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The biochemical conversion process results in the production of co-products, depending on the type of feedstock and the pretreatment method used. Some of the common co-products include extractives, lignin, and unhydrolyzed cellulose. The growth will be driven by the rising use of bioethanol as a transport fuel and its increasing demand. Such factors will drive the growth of the biochemical segment during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa. North America will be the leading region with 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

Abengoa SA

Aemetis Inc.

BDI BioEnergy International GmbH

Borregaard ASA

Caterpillar Inc.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Clariant AG

ENERKEM Inc.

ETIP B SABS

Genera Inc.

Gevo Inc.

GranBio Investimentos SA

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Intertek Group Plc

Iogen Corp.

Neste Corp.

New Energy Blue LLC

Novozymes AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vance Group Ltd.

Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.67 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Aemetis Inc., BDI BioEnergy International GmbH, Borregaard ASA, Caterpillar Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Clariant AG, ENERKEM Inc., ETIP B SABS, Genera Inc., Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Iogen Corp., Neste Corp., New Energy Blue LLC, Novozymes AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vance Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

