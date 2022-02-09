U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Lignosulfonates Market Size, Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lignosulfonates market size will grow by USD 125.04 million between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest report by Technavio. However, the market will register a decelerating CAGR of 3.59%, according to Technavio's latest market report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lignosulfonates Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the YOY growth, Read our Free Sample Report

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenges Analysis

The growing construction activities in the commercial and residential building segments are a key factor driving the demand for lignosulfonates. Lignosulfonates are widely used in construction applications to reduce water requirements in concrete admixtures. They also disperse the cement when water is mixed with the concrete and increase the utilization of the cement. Calcium and sodium lignosulfonates are the most commonly used lignosulfonates in concrete admixtures. In addition, the growing demand from the animal feed industry and advances in lignosulfonate production are some other factors likely to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years.

However, complexities in the production of lignosulfonates will limit the market growth. Lignosulfonates are modified lignin molecules that are produced from sulfite pulping of lignocellulosic biomass. Corrosion of pulp digesters in these processes occurs widely due to the continuous use of chemicals. When compared with Kraft pulping, the sulfite pulping chemical recovery process consists of sulfite, hydrogen sulfide, and hydrochloric acid. These chemicals widely cause corrosion, which is a significant challenge for lignosulfonate manufacturers.

View Report Outlook to uncover more factors influencing the market

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Sodium Lignosulfonate held the largest market share in 2020 and the segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the construction industry is one of the primary factors driving this segment owing to the growing demand for concrete admixtures from the construction industry. The dispersing agents application segment will occupy the largest lignosulfonate market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to their increased usage as dispersing agents in concrete admixture, pigment dispersion, dyestuff, mining, ceramic tile and clay brick, oil exploration, crop protection, gypsum plasterboard, water treatment, and leather tanning applications.

APAC will be the fastest growing regional segment of this market while contributing to 35% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growing population and the high growth in both commercial and residential construction sectors are expected to make APAC an ideal destination for the growth of the lignosulfonates market. Improvements in lifestyle, the rising cost of living, and the growing population will help industries, such as construction as well as oil and gas, flourish in the region, which will drive the growth of the lignosulfonates market in APAC.

Download Report Sample to Get Additional Information on the Contribution of Each Segment.

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abelin Polymers, Borregaard ASA, Burgo Group SpA, Domsjo Fabriker AB, Ingevity Corp., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position, vendors are offering innovative solutions and engaging in mergers and acquisitions. The industry is witnessing consolidation with the increase in competition, wherein small entities are acquired by or merged with major vendors. It is becoming imperative for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this competitive market environment. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Speak to our Analysts for more customized reports on more vendor insights

Lignosulfonates Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lignosulfonates market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the lignosulfonates market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the lignosulfonates market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lignosulfonates market vendors

Lignosulfonates Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 125.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abelin Polymers, Borregaard ASA, Burgo Group SpA, Domsjo Fabriker AB, Ingevity Corp., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

