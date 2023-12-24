Lii Hen Industries Bhd's (KLSE:LIIHEN) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Lii Hen Industries Bhd's (KLSE:LIIHEN) stock up by 8.1% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Lii Hen Industries Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lii Hen Industries Bhd is:

12% = RM61m ÷ RM507m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lii Hen Industries Bhd's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Lii Hen Industries Bhd seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Lii Hen Industries Bhd's net income shrunk at a rate of 2.2% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared Lii Hen Industries Bhd's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.9% over the last few years.

KLSE:LIIHEN Past Earnings Growth December 24th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Lii Hen Industries Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Lii Hen Industries Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its profits), Lii Hen Industries Bhd has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Lii Hen Industries Bhd has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Lii Hen Industries Bhd has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Lii Hen Industries Bhd by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

