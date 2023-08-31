Lii Hen Industries Bhd's (KLSE:LIIHEN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Lii Hen Industries Bhd's (KLSE:LIIHEN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.013 on 29th of September. This takes the annual payment to 5.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Lii Hen Industries Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 128% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 4.1% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0133 total annually to MYR0.0495. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 4.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 4.1% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Lii Hen Industries Bhd's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lii Hen Industries Bhd (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

