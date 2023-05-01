From Likes to Loyalty: The Role of Engagement Platforms in Business Success

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's Community Engagement Platform market report provides actionable insights for individuals interested in valuable data, trends, and opportunities in a rapidly growing industry. Additionally, the report is produced and published concisely, making it accessible to various audiences, from industry experts to market readers. Finally, one can gain an in-depth understanding of the primary and secondary market drivers, providing them with a comprehensive outlook of the current market situation and future projections.

Westford, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Community Engagement Platform market size is expected to reach USD 2057.98 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 15.92% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing adoption of digital technology, expanding number of enterprises and organizations, and the necessity for businesses to create strong ties with their customers are fueling the market's growth. Community engagement platforms assist businesses in engaging with their customers seamlessly and effectively.

Government Initiatives and Trends to Promote the Use of Community Engagement Platforms

The platforms of community engagement are rapidly evolving and constantly looking to increase focus on user experience by integrating with social media. The emphasis on data analytics has resulted in the rise of AI-powered engagement and expansion beyond the traditional uses.

At a global scale, several government initiatives are promoting the growth of the Community Engagement Platform. Governments aim to use technology to improve how the government serves citizens, and key goals are to promote open data and citizen engagement. Along with it, several initiatives create challenges and competitions to engage citizens in problem-solving.

Social Media Management Segment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Social media management segment dominated the global market due to the increasing use of social media for customer engagement. It is also driven by increasing use of social media platforms for marketing and the rising demand for social media management tools that can provide insights into customer behaviour and sentiments. According to Skype Quest, social media was the most commonly used channel for customer engagement by businesses in 2022, with 85% of businesses using social media to engage with customers.

Customer Engagement Segment is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, customer engagement is the leading segment due to the need for businesses to engage with customers across multiple channels. In addition, 80% of customers said that a company's experience is just as important as its products or services. This highlights the growing importance of customer engagement in driving business growth and customer loyalty.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Market as Businesses are Focusing more on Digital Technologies.

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on digital technologies by businesses in the region. In addition, the presence of key market players in the region has also promoted market growth.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to increasing investments in digital technologies and the growing adoption of smartphones and social media. Therefore, the government initiatives such as Digital India, Digital China, and Digital Japan are expected to play a significant role in the growth of the community engagement platform.

Pages - 157

Tables - 123

Figures - 77

Community Engagement Platform Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 2057.98 million by 2030 owing to increasing adoption of digital technologies.

In terms of application, the customer engagement segment dominates due to the need for businesses to engage with customers across multiple channels.

In terms of type, the social media management type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to growing use of it.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Community Engagement Platform Market Segmentation:

The global Community Engagement Platform market report is segmented based on Component, application, Deployment model, and region.

By component

Software

Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

By Application

Customer Engagement

Employee Engagement

Channel Engagement

Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Community Engagement Platform Market Major Company Profiles:

Bang the Table

Civis Platform

ClearGov

Common Ground

Community Brands

Democracy Works

Ethelo

Granicus

IAP2

Localist

Neighborland

Nextdoor

OpenGov

Polco

Polis

Public Agenda

PublicInput.com

Social Pinpoint

Textizen

Zencity

