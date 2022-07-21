U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Lilium Engages Diehl Aviation for Lilium Jet’s Cabin Interior

Lilium N.V.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • LILM

Leading Tier 1 aerospace supplier will collaborate with Lilium to develop, manufacture, and support the Lilium Jet’s cabin interior

Lilium Engages Diehl Aviation for Lilium Jet’s Cabin Interior

MUNICH, Germany, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has selected Diehl Aviation, a leading supplier of cabin interiors and systems for the aviation industry, to collaborate on the design and development of Lilium’s jet cabin, as well as acting as the integrator and manufacturer for interior components.

The supplier agreement represents a further step forward for the Lilium Jet on its anticipated path to industrialization and type certification. Diehl Aviation is one of the world’s leading Tier 1 aerospace suppliers of aircraft systems and cabin solutions, whose customers include major aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer. The company is a pioneer for innovative aircraft cabin interiors and has many years of experience in the development, specification, certification, and integration of lightweight materials, as well as in the integration of various systems.

The agreement includes collaboration on the Lilium Jet's cabin interior, meaning all side walls in the passenger cabin, the ceiling panels, partitions, the luggage compartment, and the cabin floor. The cooperation also includes the entire cabin lining of the cockpit. Diehl likewise will supply the complete lighting system - featuring the latest LED technology and a control unit specially developed for eVTOL requirements - as well as advanced air-conditioning ducts using very lightweight composite materials and innovative materials, such as foam granulates for air outlets.

Martin Schuebel, Lilium Senior Vice President Procurement, said: “Proven expertise in integrating cabin systems and components for commercial aircraft, and a strong commitment to the eVTOL industry, make Diehl Aviation the perfect partner for Lilium. This agreement is fully aligned with our strategy of partnering with Tier 1 aerospace companies and we are convinced that the collaboration will support the Lilium Jet’s anticipated journey towards type certification and series production.”

“We are extremely happy about the extensive cooperation with Lilium in the innovative growth market of Regional Air Mobility,” says Harald Mehring, Chief Customer Officer at Diehl Aviation. “Now we are contributing our experience in cabin interiors and lightweight design to the Lilium Jet. It makes us proud that our new customer Lilium places this great trust in us. We are ready to do our part for sustainable mobility and are thrilled to help design the Lilium Jet.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Diehl Aviation

Diehl Aviation is a division of Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG and combines all aviation activities of Diehl Group under one roof. In the aviation industry, Diehl Aviation - including Diehl Aerospace (a joint venture with Thales) - is a leading system supplier of aircraft system and cabin solutions. Diehl Aviation currently has more than 4,000 employees. Its clients include leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, military partners, manufacturers of eVTOL aircraft as well as airlines and operators of commercial and business aircraft worldwide.

For more information on Diehl Aviation, visit www.diehl.com/aviation.

Contact information for media:  

Meredith Bell, Lilium
+41794325779
press@lilium.com

Guido van Geenen
 +49 69 5805 1724
guido.vangeenen@diehl.com

Forward-Looking Statements  

Lilium Forward Looking Statements:
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.’s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) operate or intend to operate, Lilium’s collaboration with Diehl Aviation on the design and development of the Lilium Jet’s cabin, the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group’s business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication include those discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. For more information, see the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Lilium’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81c730af-d260-4db1-8c78-d5c47282dab6

 


