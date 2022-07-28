Lillet and O-I Collaboration Wins Sustainable Packaging Award
Northampton, MA --News Direct-- O-I Glass, Inc.
Maison Lillet has won the Millésime Eco-Design award for its sustainable packaging created with O-I.
French distillery Maison Lillet, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, worked with O-I to create more environmentally friendly packaging.
