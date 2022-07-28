U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,069.54
    +45.93 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,552.66
    +355.07 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,128.56
    +96.13 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.51
    +17.17 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    -0.63 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    +31.40 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    +1.33 (+7.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6900
    -0.0440 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5000
    -2.0620 (-1.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,831.86
    +1,850.53 (+8.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.69
    +18.92 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Lillet and O-I Collaboration Wins Sustainable Packaging Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OI

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- O-I Glass, Inc.

Maison Lillet has won the Millésime Eco-Design award for its sustainable packaging created with O-I.

French distillery Maison Lillet, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, worked with O-I to create more environmentally friendly packaging.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from O-I Glass, Inc. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/lillet-and-o-i-collaboration-wins-sustainable-packaging-award-258764839

Recommended Stories