U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.09
    -12.65 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,416.77
    -83.91 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,525.19
    -82.43 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.40
    +8.67 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.88
    +2.26 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2130
    +0.0880 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4100
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.97
    -515.99 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.14
    -10.66 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LLY
    Watchlist

INDIANAPOLIS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.98 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on Sept. 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 15, 2022.

About Lilly

Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 47 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/newsroom. F-LLY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about expected dividend payments and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there are significant risks and uncertainties in pharmaceutical research and development, as well as in business development activities and capital allocation strategies related to the company's business and actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)



Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-declares-third-quarter-2022-dividend-301576008.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are Watching These 10 Biotech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biotech stocks that investors are watching. If you want to read about some more biotech stocks, go directly to Investors are Watching These 5 Biotech Stocks. The stock market plunge in the past few weeks because of soaring inflation and a hawkish central bank has also resulted in […]

  • Michael Jordan aims Duke-North Carolina joke at Mark Williams after Hornets pick him in NBA draft

    Michael Jordan couldn't help but bring up the Duke-North Carolina rivalry after the Hornets took Mark Williams 15th overall during the 2022 NBA draft.

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • Should You Consider Investing in NIO?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 22.3%, below the 55.2% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 8.1%, outperforming the 0.5% return of […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Tesla?

    Stock splits generate a ton of excitement among investors. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are on the clock, with Alphabet's 20-for-1 split coming up on July 1 and Tesla's date still to be determined. Tesla will hold its shareholder meeting on August 4th when it is expected a 3-for-1 split will be approved.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • Should Investors Be Worried After Palantir's Q1 Earnings?

    Palantir's first-quarter results got a mixed review from investors, but the underlying fundamentals offer some encouragement.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being the next Hertz

    Even for a veteran meme stock trader like Mike Minutelli, Revlon Inc is a wild bet. The 30-year-old plumber from Oxford, North Carolina, scored a 350% profit last week by selling half the shares in the U.S. cosmetics maker he bought after it filed for bankruptcy protection on June 16. Minutelli dabbles in shares such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - dubbed meme stocks because of their popularity with retail investors.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • “I Dare All Meme Stock Maniacs”: Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cliff Asness’ short position on AMC and his top 10 stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Asness portfolio, go directly to Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 5 Picks. 2022 is not the year of meme stocks, the darlings of […]

  • Analysts Just Decreased Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that recently received price-target cuts from analysts. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to Analysts Just Decreased Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Footwear retailer NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), health care company Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and biotechnology firm […]

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Trump SPAC Dives As These Higher-Ups Get Grand Jury Subpoenas

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. said a federal grand jury had subpoenaed the company's board members. DWAC stock fell hard.