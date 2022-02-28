U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Lilly to Participate in Cowen Health Care Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
  • LLY
    Watchlist

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March. 8, 2022. Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:30 a.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news. F-LLY

Refer to:

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-cowen-health-care-conference-301491658.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

