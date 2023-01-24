U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.50
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,648.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,889.75
    -44.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.70
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.10
    +10.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    +0.19 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1490
    -0.4480 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,905.25
    +29.74 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.05
    +1.47 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,763.79
    -20.88 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Lilly Plans to Invest Additional $450 million at Manufacturing Site in Research Triangle Park

·4 min read

Expansion of manufacturing facility in North Carolina will increase the number of patients who may benefit from the company's medicines

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced plans to invest an additional $450 million and create at least 100 new jobs to expand its manufacturing capacity at the company's Research Triangle Park facility. The expansion includes additional parenteral filling, device assembly and packaging capacity to support an increased demand for Lilly's incretin products that treat diabetes.

"As we move into 2023, Lilly is focused on finding innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for our medicines," said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president, Lilly Manufacturing Operations. "Expanding our operations at Research Triangle Park will accelerate the rate at which we can produce medicines that patients rely on to address serious health challenges like diabetes. We're on track to achieve the goal we shared in November 2022 of doubling incretin capacity by the end of this year, but this investment is key to ensuring even more patients will have access to medicines they need in the future."

Since 2020, Lilly has committed roughly $4 billion to new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, including $1.7 billion for the development and expansion of its site at Research Triangle Park. The company anticipates initial production at Research Triangle Park to begin this year, with preparations for inspections by the FDA ongoing.

Since 2014, Lilly has introduced 18 new medicines to make life better for people living with diseases like diabetes and cancer and aims to introduce several potential new medicines in 2023. This expansion will play a pivotal role in delivering supply of existing Lilly medications, while preparing to bring the next generation of medicines to patients worldwide.

"When companies already in North Carolina choose to expand here, it reaffirms our status as the best state to do business," Governor Roy Cooper said. "Our strong communities and our dedicated, well-trained workforce will help Lilly continue to succeed."

When fully operational in 2027, this phase of the project is expected to create at least 100 new jobs, primarily manufacturing personnel who will use advanced technology to produce incretin treatments and medical devices.

North Carolina's workforce has extensive experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Lilly has established partnerships with local entities to ensure more people in the community have an opportunity to receive the education necessary to produce life-changing medicines. Through partnerships between Lilly, Wake Tech, Durham Tech and other local colleges and organizations, residents with high school diplomas or community college credits have an opportunity to refine their skills and earn the credentials needed to begin careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

As Lilly prepares for future growth expected from potential new medicines to treat diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer's disease, cancer and autoimmune conditions, the company anticipates further expansion of its global manufacturing footprint to ensure sufficient supply of medicine.

About Lilly
Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 47 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. C-LLY.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about planned capital investments in new manufacturing capacity and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. There are substantial risks and uncertainties in the manufacturing process, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products which could impact the overall commercial success of our products, and as related to cost, completion timing, expected capacity, personnel, and other factors which could impact expected benefits of the capacity expansion. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:

Molly McCully; mccully_molly@lilly.com; (317) 478-5423 (Media)


Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-plans-to-invest-additional-450-million-at-manufacturing-site-in-research-triangle-park-301728593.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Recommended Stories

  • Shoulder injury? Rust? None of it bothered Jalen Hurts — which showcased how good the Eagles truly are

    Hurts was by no means bad in the blowout of the Giants, but Philadelphia sent a message to the remaining playoff field.

  • AFC championship game spread flips, Bengals now favored to beat Chiefs

    The Chiefs are currently home underdogs for the AFC title game.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • An Annual Covid Booster Could Be Coming. What It Would Mean for Pfizer and Moderna.

    The agency appears to be aiming to make Covid-19 vaccination efforts resemble established influenza vaccination efforts.

  • BriaCell to investigate alleged illegal trading activity by outsiders

    BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company with operations in Philadelphia and Vancouver, said Monday it has approved measures to address alleged illegal trading activity of its publicly traded securities. The developer of immuno-oncology therapies said it believes that "certain individuals and/or companies" may have engaged in manipulative or suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price. BriaCell's (NASDAQ: BCTX) stock was trading up about 4% Monday morning at $7.24 per share.

  • Better Biotech Buy: Bluebird Bio or CRISPR Therapeutics?

    Last year paved the way for a potential breakthrough this year for both gene-editing biotech companies.

  • Procter & Gamble's Prices, China's Population, and More

    Why China still has a demand problem. How companies in the U.S. are moving some operations from China to Vietnam and India. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center.

  • Amazon deepens healthcare push with $5 monthly subscription

    Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it is offering a $5 monthly subscription plan for U.S. Prime members that will cover a range of generic drugs and their doorstep delivery, furthering the ecommerce giant's push into healthcare. The program, named RxPass, includes more than 50 medications addressing over 80 chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, anxiety, diabetes and male pattern baldness, Vin Gupta, Amazon Pharmacy's chief medical officer, told Reuters. However, customers enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or any other government healthcare program will not be able to enroll in Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass service.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy Might Follow The Influenza Shot Way, FDA To Decide Today

    The FDA is considering a significant shift in the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccine strategy to simplify vaccination against COVID-19. Citing an undisclosed federal official, NPR wrote the agency might look at an approach similar to that used for the flu vaccine, with annual updates to match whatever strain the virus is circulating. Under the new approach, most people would be advised to get the vaccine's latest version annually each fall. The FDA will outline the strategy publicly Monday when it releases

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $100 Into $1,000 by 2028

    Doing so requires a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 58%. You're not likely to see such a rate among value stocks, which for all their consistency rarely grow at that pace. Two companies where I see that kind of progress over the next five years are Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB).

  • This Small Pharma Company Could Develop Into a Nice Trade

    Let's see how to trade GlycoMimetics, a clinical-stage drug developer focused on a type of cancer treatment.

  • How Much Weight Can You *Really* Lose In 1 Week? Here's What RDs Have To Say

    How much weight you can lose in a week depends on a variety of factors, including your metabolic rate, muscle mass, hormones, sleep schedule, and more.

  • Takeda inks deal with Hutchmed for up to $1.1 billion

    MARKET PULSE Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) (JP:4502) said Monday that it will acquire Hutchmed’s (HCM) (HK:13) experimental cancer treatment outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, with plans to develop and commercialize fruquintinib.

  • Yet Another Study Shows Gender-Affirming Healthcare Improves Trans Kids’ Mental Health

    Despite the deluge of proposed bans on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, yet another academic study has proven the validity of this care. A new report published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that access to hormone therapy is linked to improved mental health among trans and nonbinary kids. As NBC News […]

  • A Deadly Epidural, Delivered by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes

    NEW YORK — Dr. Dmitry Shelchkov, an anesthesiologist at a public hospital in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Brooklyn, would later say that his job was “straightforward” with “not a lot required.” But when it came time to give an epidural to Sha-Asia Semple, a pregnant 26-year-old woman in labor, at Woodhull Medical Center on July 3, 2020, Shelchkov botched the routine procedure. The catheter to deliver the anesthesia should have gone about 4 inches into her lower back. Instead, he kept in

  • Concert (CNCE) Stock Up 17% Last Week on Sun Pharma Buyout Offer

    Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by India-based Sun Pharmaceutical for $576 million. Stock up 17% in the previous week.

  • Amazon's RxPass offers Prime members generic medications for $5 a month

    The RxPass program lets subscribers get as many medications as they need for covered conditions for $5 a month.

  • Rockville biotech RegenxBio launches clinical trial in muscular dystrophy

    It's one of a series of treatments the company is developing as it aims to bring multiple products to market by 2025.

  • Study: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be Helpful for Losing Weight After All

    A new study found that eating during certain windows of time, like people do with intermittent fasting, had no impact on weight loss.

  • Gilead (GILD) Gains 21% in a Year: Will the Trend Continue?

    Biotech giant Gilead (GILD) gains 21% in the past 12 months as its core HIV business maintains momentum despite volatility.