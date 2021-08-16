U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,341.00
    -79.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.00
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.30
    -10.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.06
    -1.38 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +1.10 (+7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3520
    -0.2180 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,441.63
    +1,223.96 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.67
    +77.18 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.97
    -39.74 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Lilly's lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in two Phase 3 trials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Primary and all key secondary endpoints including itch, interference of itch on sleep and quality of life were met at Week 16 in two pivotal Phase 3 trials in lebrikizumab clinical trial program

- Safety profile consistent with prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitis

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lebrikizumab led to significant improvements with at least 75 percent skin clearance in more than half of people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), as measured by EASI, in Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials. In the top-line results from these two studies of lebrikizumab as a monotherapy in AD, primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin clearance and itch improvement, were met at Week 16. Lebrikizumab is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has high bioavailability, a long half-life and blocks IL-13 signaling. 1-4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than 18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg). Fast Track designation is granted for a medicine that is intended to treat a serious condition and data demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.

AD, also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder caused by skin barrier dysfunction and dysregulation of the immune response. People living with AD often report symptoms of intense, persistent itch which can be so uncomfortable that it can affect sleep, daily activities and social relationships. In people with AD, the IL-13 protein—a central pathogenic mediator in the disease—is overexpressed, driving multiple aspects of AD pathophysiology by promoting T-helper type 2 (Th2) cell inflammation and resulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, infection and hard, thickened areas of skin.5,6

"AD is a heterogenous disease with signs and symptoms varying greatly between patients, underscoring the need for additional treatment options with different mechanisms of action," said Jonathan Silverberg, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., associate professor of dermatology at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC, and a principal investigator of the ADvocate 2 trial. "Data from the studies showed lebrikizumab's effect on skin clearance and its potential to address a key driver for this disease as well as provide improvements in itch, sleep disturbance and quality of life."

ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 are ongoing 52-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 studies designed to evaluate lebrikizumab as monotherapy in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than 18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg) with moderate-to-severe AD. The primary efficacy endpoints were assessed at 16 weeks in the two studies and were measured by an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) skin with a reduction of at least two points from baseline at Week 16 and at least a 75 percent or greater change from baseline in their Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at Week 16.

Lebrikizumab also achieved key secondary endpoints versus placebo in patients with AD, including early onset in skin clearance and itch relief, improvement in interference of itch on sleep and quality of life. Key secondary endpoints were measured by the IGA, EASI, the Pruritus Numeric Rating Scale, Sleep-Loss due to Pruritus and the Dermatology Life Quality Index.

In the initial 16-week placebo-controlled period of ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2, the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) and serious AEs among patients treated with lebrikizumab was consistent with that of the previous Phase 2 lebrikizumab study in AD. The most common AEs included conjunctivitis, nasopharyngitis and headache for lebrikizumab-treated patients. Discontinuations due to AEs were similar in the lebrikizumab group (1.4%) compared to placebo (1.7%).

"We understand the needs of people in the AD community worldwide and are aware that many are still in need of new treatment options despite available medicines," said Lotus Mallbris, M.D., Ph.D., vice president of immunology development at Lilly. "Lebrikizumab is a specific inhibitor of IL-13 that offers robust binding affinity and high bioavailability. Today's results show that the inhibition of IL-13 cytokine plays a main role in AD treatment, as demonstrated by more than half of the patients achieving at least 75% clearance to total clearance on lebrikizumab monotherapy."

The full study results from ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 will be disclosed at future congresses in 2022. Data from a Phase 3 combination study (ADhere) of lebrikizumab with topical corticosteroids in patients with AD will be available later this year. These studies are part of the lebrikizumab Phase 3 program, which consists of five key ongoing, global studies including two monotherapy studies and a combination study as well as long-term extension (ADjoin) and adolescent open label (ADore) trials.

"We are excited about the data received from the studies that support lebrikizumab's potential efficacy in AD and by the prospect of delivering this promising therapy to people living with moderate-to-severe AD in Europe," stated Karl Ziegelbauer, Ph.D., Almirall S.A.'s Chief Scientific Officer.

Lilly has exclusive rights for development and commercialization of lebrikizumab in the United States and rest of world outside Europe. Almirall has licensed the rights to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for the treatment of dermatology indications, including AD, in Europe.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), or atopic eczema, is a chronic, relapsing skin disease characterized by intense itching, dry skin and inflammation that can be present on any part of the body.7 AD is a heterogeneous disease both biologically and clinically, and may be characterized by a highly variable appearance in which flares occur in an unpredictable manner.8

Moderate-to-severe AD is characterized by intense itching, which leads to an itch-scratch cycle that further damages the skin.9 Like other chronic inflammatory diseases, AD is immune-mediated and involves a complex interplay of immune cells and inflammatory cytokines.7

About Lebrikizumab

Lebrikizumab is a novel, investigational, monoclonal antibody designed to bind IL-13 with high affinity to specifically prevent the formation of the IL-13Rα1/IL-4Rα heterodimer complex and subsequent signaling, thereby inhibiting the biological effects of IL-13 in a targeted and efficient fashion. IL-13 is believed to be a central pathogenic mediator that drives multiple aspects of the pathophysiology underlying the range of signs and symptoms of AD by promoting type 2 inflammation and mediating its effects on tissue, resulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, skin thickening and infection.

About Lilly in Dermatology

By following the science through uncharted territory, we continue Lilly's legacy of delivering innovative medicines that address unmet needs and have significant impacts on people's lives around the world. Skin-related diseases are more than skin deep. We understand the devastating impact this can have on people's lives. At Lilly, we are relentlessly pursuing a robust dermatology portfolio and emerging pipeline, which includes small molecules and biologics such as a JAK, an IL-17 and an IL-13 inhibitor.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. P-LLY


Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about lebrikizumab as a potential treatment for patients with atopic dermatitis and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of research, development and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that planning or ongoing studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that lebrikizumab will receive regulatory approvals, or be commercially successful. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

1

Moyle M, et al. Exp Dermatol. 2019;28(7):756-768.

2

Ultsch M, et al. J Mol Biol. 2013;425(8):1330-1339.

3

Zhu R, et al. Pulm Pharmacol Ther. 2017;46:88-98.

4

Simpson EL, et al. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2018;78(5):863-871.e11.

5

Bieber T. Allergy. 2020;75(1):54-62.

6

Ungar B, et al. J Invest Dermatol. 2017;137(3):603-613.

7

Weidinger S, Novak N. Lancet. 2016;387:1109-1122.

8

Langan SM, et al. Arch Dermatol. 2008;142:1109.

9

Yosipovitch G, et al. Curr Allergy Rep. 2008;8:306-311.

Refer to:

Carla Cox; cox_carla@lilly.com; +1-317-750-3923 (Lilly media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; +1-317-277-1838 (Lilly investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lillys-lebrikizumab-significantly-improved-skin-clearance-and-itch-in-people-with-moderate-to-severe-atopic-dermatitis-in-two-phase-3-trials-301355459.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Recommended Stories

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • 4 Reasons to (Still) Be Optimistic About Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks

    Rumors of the coronavirus's demise have, unfortunately, been very much exaggerated. There's still plenty of upside for companies like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer, (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and a handful of new developments should make investors optimistic about their continued strong performance. The biggest reason to be optimistic about coronavirus vaccine stocks is that they're eventually going to start registering new revenue from sales of booster shots -- once the companies can prove that additional doses will be safe and beneficial, that is.

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • Why Might Cassava Succeed With Its Alzheimer's Drug, When So Many Have Failed?

    Alzheimer's research has been hampered by apparently mistaken ideas about what causes the disease. Cassava has a new theory about what's responsible -- and its drug is showing positive results.

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • I'm An Infectious Disease Doctor Yet I Couldn't Protect My Family From The Delta Variant

    "Our only hope for moving into the fall with any degree of normalcy is to better protect unvaccinated kids under 12. Here's what you should know."

  • Experts Explain Why Delta Variant Infections Are So Much Harder to Recognize

    Three symptoms are strikingly similar to other common illnesses.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

    With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or r

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Bad" Warning

    The COVID-19 cases are spreading, with some experts predicting we'll soon be back up to more than 200,000 cases a day—a rate we never thought we'd see again since so many people are vaccinated. The problem? So many aren't. So how can you keep yourself and any innocent children safe? Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease, research and policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Meet the Press to deliver some warnings about this "very, very bad" Delta variant

  • Some Bay Area residents now eligible for 3rd COVID vaccine doses

    "This is not something that everyone needs right now. We are really trying to focus on those who, despite having been vaccinated, are still extremely high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19," said Dr. Tong.

  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

    (Reuters) -The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Children currently make up about 2.4% of the nation's COVID-19 hospitalizations.

  • More Idahoans are using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Officials warn it could be dangerous

    The drug is often used as an anti-parasite drug in animals

  • 'This was a race and we lost': How US doctors really feel about Covid surge

    Healthcare workers react to the growing rise of Covid patients in US hospitals despite vaccines.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.

    CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

  • Get the vaccine or get fired? In Shenandoah Valley, some nurses choose termination.

    They were hard to miss on the corner of a busy four-way intersection at the entrance to Winchester Medical Center: a group of about 20 people - many of them nurses, some in scrubs - protesting the hospital's recent coronavirus vaccine mandate. Some were on a quasi-strike, skipping a day of work to stand on the side of the road in scorching heat, holding signs that demanded, "NO FORCED VACCINATION." Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash

  • Over 80 Nev. Students Potentially Exposed to COVID After a Parent Sent Their Sick Child to School

    Washoe County Health District officials said they are not currently pursuing charges against the parent at this time

  • They don't come as pills, but try these 6 underprescribed lifestyle medicines for a better, longer life

    Families can prioritize learning more healthy ways to eat. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images NewsThe majority of Americans are stressed, sleep-deprived and overweight and suffer from largely preventable lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes. Being overweight or obese contributes to the 50% of adults who suffer high blood pressure, 10% with diabetes and additional 35% with pre-diabetes. And the costs are unaffordable and growing. About 90% of the nearly trillion Americans s

  • ‘I don’t want to risk my life for a paycheck’: immunosuppressed people grapple with returning to work

    Research does show that those who are immunosuppressed are at higher risk of becoming severely ill from covid, passing the virus to others in their household and getting infected even if vaccinated.

  • The Diet and Workout That Helped Me Lose Fat and Get Jacked in 9 Weeks

    I'm stronger, more energetic, and happier than ever.