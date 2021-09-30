U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,503.00
    +238.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,838.75
    +99.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.90
    +25.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.23
    +0.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.21
    -2.04 (-8.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9210
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,978.88
    +598.77 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.49
    +15.85 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.94
    +37.78 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Lilly's tirzepatide led to greater time in range compared to insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes in SURPASS-3 CGM sub-study

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Participants taking highest dose of tirzepatide experienced 91.2% time in range (71-180 mg/dL) and 72.6% time in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL)

CGM sub-study achieved its primary and secondary endpoints

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All three tirzepatide doses led to more time in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL), improved glycemic variability and numerically less time in hypoglycemia compared to titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes in a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sub-study1 of Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) phase 3 SURPASS-3 clinical trial. The CGM sub-study was presented today at the 57th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in an EASD-sponsored symposium.

The international consensus for time in range recommends a target of >70% time in range (70-180 mg/dL) for most people with diabetes as well as a target of <4% time below range 70 mg/dL and <25% time above range 180 mg/dL.2 In an exploratory endpoint of this CGM sub-study, participants taking tirzepatide 15 mg experienced 91.2% time in range (71-180 mg/dL) at 52 weeks.

"The CGM data collected through this SURPASS-3 sub-study show that tirzepatide helped participants have less variability in their blood glucose levels throughout the day, including spending less time below target range and more time in a tighter target range reflecting a normal blood glucose range," said Richard Bergenstal, M.D., Executive Director of the International Diabetes Center at Park Nicollet. "Improving glycemic variability, increasing time in range and reducing time below range are important metrics in the management of type 2 diabetes because they reflect glucose control throughout the day, offering context beyond the three-month average of A1C."

Tirzepatide is a novel investigational once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single molecule, representing a new class of medicines being studied for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

SURPASS-3 was a 52-week, multi-center, randomized, phase 3, open-label trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg compared to titrated insulin degludeci in adults with type 2 diabetes who have inadequate glycemic control on stable doses of metformin with or without an SGLT-2 inhibitor. Study participants were insulin-naïve and had a mean duration of diabetes of 8.4 years, a baseline A1C of 8.17 percent and a baseline weight of 94.3 kg.

In the SURPASS-3 CGM sub-study, a subpopulation of 243 participants wore a CGM for 7 to 10 days at baseline, at 24 weeks and at 52 weeks to evaluate the effect of tirzepatide compared to insulin degludec on time in the hyper- and hypoglycemic range and on glycemic variability. Glycemic variability was measured during 24-hour periods by several measures, including the coefficient of variation (CV).

The CGM sub-study achieved its primary and secondary endpoints. Specifically, at 52 weeks, the primary endpoint showed that participants taking tirzepatide:

  • Spent 72.6% of the 24-hour period in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL) for pooled 10 mg and 15 mg arms, an average of approximately six more hours than those taking insulin degludec (48.0%).

Additional exploratory endpoints showed that at 52 weeks, participants taking tirzepatide:

  • Spent between 84.9% and 91.2% of the 24-hour period in the target time in range (71-180 mg/dL), compared to 75% for those taking insulin degludec.

  • Spent less time in hypoglycemia across all three doses compared to insulin degludec. Time spent ≤70 mg/dL was between 0.6% and 1.0% for tirzepatide and 2.4% for insulin degludec. Time spent <54 mg/dL was between 0.11% and 0.14% for tirzepatide and 0.39% for insulin degludec.

  • Experienced a significant reduction in the coefficient of variation (CV) during a 24-hour period (between 0.9-3.4%) compared to an increase in CV for those taking insulin degludec.

The overall safety profile of tirzepatide in SURPASS-3 was similar to the well-established GLP-1 receptor agonist class. Gastrointestinal side effects were the most commonly reported adverse events and decreased with continued dosing.

About tirzepatide
Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule. GIP is a hormone that may complement the effects of GLP-1. In preclinical models, GIP has been shown to decrease food intake and increase energy expenditure therefore resulting in weight reductions, and when combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist, may result in greater effects on glucose and body weight. Tirzepatide is in phase 3 development for blood glucose management in adults with type 2 diabetes and for chronic weight management. It is also being studied as a potential treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

About the SURPASS-3 sub-studies and the SURPASS clinical trial program
Lilly developed two sub-studies in order to assess additional glycemic control measures and the effect on liver fat content and abdominal adipose tissue in SURPASS-3, a 52-week randomized, phase 3, open-label trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide compared to titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes who have inadequate glycemic control on stable doses of metformin with or without an SGLT-2 inhibitor. In SURPASS-3, the mean starting dose of insulin degludec was 10 units per day. The insulin dose was titrated following a treat-to-target algorithm with the goal of fasting blood glucose below 90 mg/dL.

The SURPASS-3 CGM sub-study compared the effect of tirzepatide to titrated insulin degludec evaluated by continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in a subpopulation of participants with type 2 diabetes from the SURPASS-3 trial. In the sub-study, 243 participants wore a CGM for seven to ten days at baseline, at 24 weeks and at 52 weeks and were randomized to receive either tirzepatide 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg or titrated insulin degludec. The primary objective of the sub-study was to demonstrate superiority of tirzepatide (pooled 10 mg and 15 mg) once-weekly compared to insulin degludec for the percentage of time in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL) at 52 weeks. Key secondary endpoints included comparing tirzepatide 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg versus insulin degludec for the percentage of time per day spent in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL) and for the duration of time (in minutes) per day spent in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL). Exploratory endpoints include time spent in target range (71-180 mg/dL), time spent below target range (≤70 mg/dL and <54 mg/dL) and change in the coefficient of variation.

The SURPASS phase 3 global clinical development program for tirzepatide has enrolled more than 20,000 people with type 2 diabetes across 10 clinical trials, five of which are global registration studies. The program began in late 2018, and all five global registration trials have been completed.

About Diabetes
An estimated 463 million adults worldwide3 have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases4. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the hormone insulin.

About Lilly Diabetes
Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes and related conditions. We work to deliver breakthrough outcomes through innovative solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. P-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about tirzepatide as a potential treatment for people with type 2 diabetes and the timeline for future readouts, presentations and other milestones relating to tirzepatide and its clinical trials and reflects Lilly's current belief and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that the studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date or that tirzepatide will receive regulatory approvals. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

1 Battelino, T. Effect of tirzepatide on glycaemic control captured with continuous glucose monitoring in patients with type 2 diabetes (SURPASS-3 CGM). Session S42a. Presented virtually at the 57th European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting; September 27- October 1.
2 Battelino T, Danne T, Bergenstal RM, et al. Clinical Targets for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Data Interpretation: Recommendations From the International Consensus on Time in Range. Diabetes Care. 2019;42(8):1593-1603.
3 International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edn. Brussels, Belgium: International Diabetes Federation, 2019. Available at: http://diabetesatlas.org.
4 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services; 2020.

i The mean starting dose of insulin degludec was 10 units per day. The insulin dose was titrated following a treat-to-target algorithm with the goal of fasting blood glucose below 90 mg/dL.

Refer to:

Maggie Pfeiffer; monson_maggie@lilly.com; 317-650-5939 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lillys-tirzepatide-led-to-greater-time-in-range-compared-to-insulin-degludec-in-adults-with-type-2-diabetes-in-surpass-3-cgm-sub-study-301388228.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs appoints Tai as Southeast Asia investment banking head - memo

    Goldman Sachs has appointed Andy Tai as head of investment banking in Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Tai, who retains his senior role as a technology, media and telecom banker at the U.S. bank, will relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong to take up the new position, the memo said. It was sent to staff on Thursday by Todd Leland and Iain Drayton, co-heads of investment banking in Asia excluding Japan.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

    Catching the coronavirus is often discussed in terms of black and white: You either get the disease or don't, and get sick or don't, recover or perish. But there is a middle ground as well: An estimated 10 to 30% of people who catch COVID—even previously super-healthy people who catch a mild case—become ill and never recover. They are called "Long Haulers" and have "Long COVID," the symptoms of which can be debilitating and life-ruining. A recent survey from the UK's Office for National Statisti

  • SNGX: CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in Non-Human Primates…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:SNGX READ THE FULL SNGX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in NHP On September 28, 2021, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced the publication of pre-clinical immunogenicity studies for CiVax™, the company’s heat-stable COVID-19 vaccine candidate ( To et al., 2021 ). CiVax™ is composed of a recombinant pre-fusion

  • This Increases Your Chances of "Breakthrough Infection"

    If you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, maybe you figured you no longer need to worry about contracting the coronavirus. But along with the rising number of new COVID-19 cases globally and growing concern about highly transmissible strains like the delta variant come reports of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19.Members of the New York Yankees, U.S. Olympic gymnast Kara Eaker and U.K. health secretary Sajid Javid are some of those diagnosed with what is called a "bre

  • A man fell off his bike in the woods and needed lifesaving surgery. An ER doctor happened to be cycling by.

    Todd Van Guilder knew he was in trouble the second he flew off his bike during a ride along the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails in central Minnesota. He sat up to brush himself off and saw white spots in his vision, he said. When he closed his eyes and reopened them, the spots turned to a solid wall of bright white light.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "My buddy who had been riding in front of me came back and asked

  • Signs COVID is in Your Brain

    With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.As a cognitive neuroscientist, my past research has focused on understanding how normal brain changes related to aging affect people's ability to think and move – particularly in mi

  • Walgreens Said to Weigh Takeover of Evolent Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on C

  • Woman who documented her battle with skin cancer on TikTok dies aged 27

    Kassidy Pierson ‘s older sister broke the news on social media and reminded followers to get their skin checked

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • AT&T to require COVID vaccines for 90,000 of its union workers

    AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers.

  • Healthcare firm Cera to create 5,000 new UK jobs

    The company, which was established less than five years ago, said the majority of the new roles will be in healthcare services such as professional carers and nurses.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Just how rare is the brain-eating ameba reported in Arlington? What to know

    Texas has the highest cases of the rare fatal disease, but you’re much more likely to drown than get sick while swimming.