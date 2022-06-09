U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Lilt Awarded ISO 9100 and ISO 17100 Certifications

·1 min read

Certifications Validate Lilt's Ability to Adhere to Rigorous Translation Production Standards and Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading Global Experience (GX) platform enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences, has been awarded two distinct ISO certifications by the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), including ISO 9001 (quality management) and ISO 17100 (translation services).

Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world’s information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Visit us online at www.lilt.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lilt)
Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world’s information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Visit us online at www.lilt.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lilt)

By meeting the extensive criteria of these certification standards, Lilt proves its commitment to providing customers with quality translation services and excellent customer service. These certifications were obtained through extensive external audits performed by ATC, a language services ISO certification organization.

"We are thrilled to announce our new ISO certifications," said Samantha Reiss, VP of Production at Lilt. "We have invested substantial resources in elevating our translation services quality control systems, and these certifications provide objective validation of our ability to manage and deliver high quality enterprise translation programs at scale."

ISO 9001, the international standard for quality Management Systems, ensures quality sits at the heart of a business's structure, processes, and objectives.  It demonstrates a commitment to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, as well as meeting customer satisfaction. ISO 17100 is the international standard for Translation Service Management Systems. It ensures standardized processes and resources throughout the entire translation lifecycle.

Lilt's ISO certification validates the company's quality and workflow standards not only for customers, but also for linguists worldwide. It demonstrates an established workflow and working environment that is compliant with the most robust of enterprise standards.

For more information about Lilt and its translation solutions, please reach out to contact@lilt.com.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilt-awarded-iso-9100-and-iso-17100-certifications-301564624.html

SOURCE Lilt

