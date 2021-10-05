U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

LIM College Launches Nation's First Bachelor's Degree in The Business of Cannabis

·3 min read

Groundbreaking new program will prepare graduates to meet employer demand as legalization expands and the cannabis industry experiences explosive job growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, a leading educational authority in the business of fashion for over 80 years, has become the first college in the United States to offer a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree program focused on the business side of the cannabis industry.

LIM College logo
LIM College logo

New York State recently authorized the College to launch a BBA in The Business of Cannabis. Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural class of first-year and transfer students entering in Fall 2022.

Available in both on-campus and online formats, this program will provide students with core business and industry-specific knowledge and experience to pursue careers in various aspects of the legal cannabis industry, with courses in cannabis retailing, marketing, product development, regulatory issues, and more.

Through its time-tested model of combining traditional classroom instruction with resume-building experience, access to working professionals, and comprehensive career development opportunities, LIM College is positioned to create a pipeline of career-ready graduates for an industry poised to continue tremendous growth.

Cannabis is expected to generate sales of $43 billion in the U.S. alone by 2025, according to market research firm New Frontier Data. Full-time jobs in the cannabis industry grew by 32% to 321,000 in 2020, according to the Leafly Jobs Report.

"Monitoring the explosive job growth in the cannabis sector, we find that employers are seeking skills and experience often possessed by fashion business professionals plus cannabis industry knowledge. LIM College is ready to graduate students with strength in both areas and we are excited to bring our successful track record of building industry connections and career readiness to the cannabis sector," said Elizabeth S. Marcuse, President of LIM College.

"Skills and experience in fashion marketing, retail, supply chain and distribution have always been adaptable across a broad spectrum of industries, and this is especially true in the cannabis industry," said Michael P. Londrigan, Chair of LIM's Business Department.

In keeping with LIM's 82-year tradition of bring industry experts to the classroom, cannabis major courses will be taught by working professionals, including Chris Jones, Founder of Cannabis Xpress and Marianne Cursetjee, CEO and Co-founder of Alibi Cannabis.

Other industry professionals who consulted on program development included Penelope Nam-Stephen, a former merchandising director for Burberry who is now Chief Commercial Officer for Community Growth Partners, and Sarah Falvo, Director of Community for The Arcview Group, a leading financial and consulting services firm in the cannabis and hemp industry.

Said Nam-Stephen, "This program is very timely because the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry currently needs entry-level executives who will view the industry through a professional and business-oriented lens. Having a well-qualified pipeline of talent in this heavily regulated and fragmented industry will help us progress more efficiently. It is also a wonderful opportunity for people to enter the cannabis space through a conventional academic path."

Said Falvo, "This program will help fill an increasing need for college-educated employees who possess business skills alongside specific knowledge about the nuances and history of our highly regulated industry. Opportunities are ever-increasing and it's a great time to launch a serious business career focused on cannabis."

For more information visit: https://www.limcollege.edu/academics/degrees/business-cannabis-bba

For information on applying to the BBA in The Business of Cannabis program contact admissions@limcollege.edu.

About LIM College
Founded in 1939, LIM College educates students for success in the global business of fashion and its many related industries. As a pioneer in experiential education, LIM fosters a unique connection between real-world experience and academic study in business principles, offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs. LIM College is located in Manhattan — the nation's fashion and business capital — giving students vast opportunities for resume-building experience and professional development.

Contact: Meredith Finnin
meredith.finnin@limcollege.edu
Jackie Nealon
jackie.nealon@limcollege.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lim-college-launches-nations-first-bachelors-degree-in-the-business-of-cannabis-301393003.html

SOURCE LIM College

